Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Technological Advancement, End-Use Movement Analysis and Global Demand

Fuel Transfer Pumps Industry Overview

The global fuel transfer pumps market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for high-pressure fueling system for heavy machineries, such as trucks, construction equipment, and plant equipment is expected to drive the market growth for fuel transfer pumps over the forecast period.

Increasing industrialization, technological developments, rapid urbanization, and growth in infrastructure are the major factors contributing to the increased demand for fuel, resulting in high adoption of fuel transfer pumps in the oil & gas industry. Thus, the demand for this product is expected to grow stronger owing to the growing consumption of oil & gas globally.

Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fuel transfer pumps market based on type, mounting, motor type, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into AC Fuel Transfer Pump, DC Fuel Transfer Pump, and Hand Fuel Transfer Pump

DC segment led the market and accounted for 49.6% of the global fuel transfer pumps revenue in 2021. Mobile vehicles, earth-moving machines, and construction yards all employ these pumps as principal systems.

The demand for the AC segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. AC segment are ideally designed for transferring a diversified array of fuels and oil products, such as biodiesel, diesel, and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF), among other oils.

Based on the Mounting Insights, the market is segmented into Fixed and Portable

The fixed segment have led the market and accounted for 53.4% of the global fuel transfer pumps revenue in 2021 owing to their adaptability and suitability for a diverse range of heavy equipment applications Agriculture, automotive, garage, transportation, chemicals, and construction are just a few of the industries that employ fixed pumps.

The demand for portable segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. The voltage ranges for portable gasoline products are typically 110 V to 220 V.

Based on the Motor Type Insights, the market is segmented into 12V DC, 24V DC, 115V AC, 230V AC, and Others

12V DC segment led the industry and accounted for 32.7% of the global fuel transfer pumps revenue in 2021. These pumps are majorly used in light oil pumping applications such as biodiesel, diesel, and kerosene

The demand for 115V AC segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. 115V AC segment operate on motors compatible with single-phase mains power range upto120V AC.

24V DC segment are used in applications where the required flow rate is in the range of 15 to 20 gallons per minute (GPM).

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Transportation, Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Military, and Others

The transportation application segment has led the market and accounted for 40.1% of the global industrial pumps market revenue share in 2021.

revenue share in 2021. The construction sector is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments, owing to factors including technical developments, rising modular construction projects, and better equipment availability.

The rising food & beverage industry owing to the growing consumer demand is, in turn, expected to augment the demand for transfer pumps used for fuel dispensing in the food & beverage industry over the forecast period.

Fuel Transfer Pumps Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The competition in the fuel transfer pumps market is anticipated to be intense and is characterized by the demand for advanced and reliable products. Increasing customer expectations have led to increased spending in R&D activities to improve the quality of these products along with advanced process control. Overall, the industry is highly competitive and dependent on technological advancements and product developments.

Some prominent players in the global Fuel Transfer Pumps market include:

Great Plains Industries, Inc

Tuthill Transfer Systems (TTS

Graco Inc

Piusi S.p.A

INTRADIN

YUANHENG MACHINE CO., LTD

ARO (Ingersoll-Rand plc)

GESPASA – TOT COMERCIAL S.A

Creative Engineers (Malhar Pumps)

MACH POWERPOINT PUMPS INDIA PVT. LTD.

