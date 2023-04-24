Tradition & Innovation – MAGISNAT’s Rebranding!

Peachtree Corners, GA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — The rebranding of MAGISNAT is currently ongoing and, as announced last week (https://magisnat-rd.com/first-week-of-april-2023/), we are going to dive deeper into the reasons that led to this decision.

As mentioned in the last press release, the previous name of our product line felt too limitative. The name “GARLIVE”—created combining “Garda” (the name of the biggest lake in Italy, on whose shores the idea of MAGISNAT began to form) and “olive” (the most famous Mediterranean plant, which flourishes in the area of Lake Garda)—was too tightly linked to only one of the many plants that are typically employed as ingredients of the Mediterranean diet.

The olive tree is of course one of the most famous and characterizing plants of the Mediterranean diet, and hydroxytyrosol (a polyphenol extracted from the fruit and leaves of the olive tree) is the main ingredient of the two dietary supplements developed by MAGISNAT and already on the market. This is why we chose not to lose this theme in the new logo, which depicts a small olive branch at the top. However, the name needed to change, to give a wider scope and more freedom to our researchers’ curiosity, which aims at using natural molecules from many other Mediterranean plants, fruits, and vegetables.

So, the name of the product line was changed to “Dr Matteo Bertelli’s”, which is of course in honor of the founder of MAGISNAT, but there is also another reason behind this choice. As already mentioned on our website, Dr Matteo Bertelli’s choice to create a spin-off in America was inspired by an important Italian entrepreneur and historical figure of the early 20th century, Achille Bertelli (https://magisnat.com/story-of-achille-bertelli).

After graduating in Chemistry in 1875, Achille Bertelli left Italy for the United States of America, more precisely to San Francisco (CA), where he opened his chemical-pharmaceutical laboratory in 1879. The American experience enabled Achille Bertelli to achieve the skills and know-how he needed to develop his chemical and pharmaceutical company in Italy, “A. Bertelli & C.”, which was a very successful. Apart from his entrepreneurial feats, Achille Bertelli was also extremely passionate about flight and aviation (his “Aerostave” is considered to be among the first prototypes of the helicopter).

So, the choice of using the name of the founder is also a tribute to this fascinating and multifaceted historical figure, in a sort of ideal link between the tradition represented by Achille Bertelli and his example and the innovation of Dr Matteo Bertelli’s MAGISNAT.

This is why we chose also to change the names of the product, which will soon be available on our Amazon store (currently under maintenance, but you can already find the information about the new products on our website):

Matteo Bertelli’s Immune System Tablets (formerly “Garlive Recovery” – https://magisnat.com/dr-matteo-bertellis-immune-system-tablets);

Matteo Bertelli’s Immune System Spray (formerly “Garlive Oral Spray” – https://magisnat.com/dr-matteo-bertellis-immune-system-spray).

We specify that the changes will only concern the names and outward appearances of the products, without affecting their formulations.