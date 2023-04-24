Sharp Fluidics Is Making Surgical Closures Safer

Hayward, California, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Sharp Fluidics is pleased to announce that they are making surgical closures safer and more efficient with innovative solutions. Their team develops reliable equipment, including NeoClose and Operative Armour, to help surgeons perform their work more efficiently.

Sharp Fluidics specializes in manufacturing surgical closure instruments that reduce accidental needle sticks in the operating room and guarantee surgeons can easily access everything they need to quickly and accurately close surgical incisions. Using this equipment reduces recovery times and minimizes scarring relating to surgeries. These revolutionary products are reimagining how surgeons work in the operating room to ensure they can safely and effectively perform surgical procedures.

Sharp Fluidics aims to deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions that help surgical teams streamline processes with revolutionary products. The NeoClose and Operative Armour products are often the best option to improve the operating room and give surgeons confidence.

Anyone interested in learning about how they are reimagining surgical closures can find out more by visiting the Sharp Fluidics website or calling 1-866-376-4686.



Company: Sharp Fluidics

Address: 3496 Breakwater Court

City: Hayward

State: CA

Zip code: 94545

Toll-free number: 1-866-376-4686

Telephone number: 1-650-397-2790

Email address: info@sharpfluidics.com