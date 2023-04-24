Unleash the Power of Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Equipment at Highly-functional Material Week OSAKA 2023

OSAKA, Japan, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Material manufacturers and users are set to converge in Osaka, Japan, on May 17-19, for the Highly-functional Material Week OSAKA, a comprehensive show for material manufacturing/processing technologies, and advanced materials that will take place at INTEX Osaka and will be held concurrently with the Int’l Laser & Photonics Expo (Photonix OSAKA).

With over 270 expected exhibitors worldwide, the three-day event will feature world-renowned companies on the showground, providing demos and showcasing over 1600 exhibits with the latest products in film, plastic, ceramic, metal, adhesion, paint, sustainable materials, material manufacturing machines, processing technologies, and laser technologies.

Highly-functional Material Week OSAKA, along with Photonix OSAKA, is an excellent opportunity to meet and network with industry experts, manufacturers, and users. As a testament to being Japan’s leading materials show, the event will consist of seven specialised fairs — FILMTECH JAPAN OSAKA, METAL JAPAN OSAKA, PLASTIC JAPAN OSAKA, CERAMIC JAPAN OSAKA, Paint & Coating Japan OSAKA, Adhesion & Bonding Expo OSAKA, and Sustainable Material Expo OSAKA — which will gather a wide range of technology, equipment, and material.

On the other hand, Photonix OSAKA will cover three zones, specialising in laser processing, optical components/materials, and optical measuring/analytical technology, which is an exhibition that covers essential techniques in materials processing.

There will be also 45 sessions in the concurrently held conference led by experts in their respective fields that cover a wide range of topics. Attendees can look forward to meeting and hearing topics such as the latest solutions in Europe of circular economy from BASF Japan Ltd. Representative Director and President Hiroki Ishida, portfolio management from Kuraray Co., Ltd. Executive Officer of Sustainability Promotion Division Akiko Ide, and others from Mitsubishi Materials Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and more.

Also, topics such as the status of aluminum recycling, the challenges of expanding plastic recycling, and much more can be attended. All the sessions, that will be held in Japanese, are free this time, and the applications will be closed as soon as all seats are fully booked.

This exhibition is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for material manufacturers and users from 50 countries/regions to compare and examine 1,600+ materials-related products and technologies and conduct business meetings with the companies on the showground.

For more information about the Highly-functional Material Week OSAKA and to register for the event, please visit the official website, www.material-expo.jp.