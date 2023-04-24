Chef Nicholas Leiss of “World’s Best Restaurant” Noma and Farm2Chef’s Table Announce Upcoming Hyper-Local Dinner and Foraging Experience Dates

KINGSTON, NEW YORK, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Farm2Chef’s Table has announced dates for the highly anticipated Oscine Dinner Experience, which will feature a series of dinner dates with handcrafted meals by Chef Nicholas Leiss and a pre-dinner foraging experience by a partnering forager based in Beacon, New York.

Chef Leiss, formerly of Rene Redzepi’s World’s Best Restaurant Noma, Tom Colichio’s Colicchio & Sons, and New York City’s Chefs Club and Geunter Seeger, is a 15-year expert chef and the creator of Farm2Chef’s Table, which showcases the diverse farmers, producers, and artisans across the Hudson Valley. Through the Farm2Chef’s Table blog, readers can immerse themselves in blog posts exploring local foraged favorites, recipes, the area’s best farmers, and common food-related homesteading topics such as canning.

Leiss has been featured in a variety of publications for his unique take on hyper-local foods (along with locally made plateware and showcasing local wines and ciders made throughout the region), and eventually he plans to open a restaurant offering his signature dishes, including ones like The Black Dirt Onion, which is a dish baked in the fertile soil of the Black Dirt Region in the Hudson Valley and coated in a jet black sauce made from over 30 ingredients, representing the region’s nutrient-rich soil covering the onion in fields. The Oscine Dinner Experience gives guests a preview of what Chef Leiss plans to offer through his future restaurant, which will also integrate local farmers, producers, and artisans into each meal. Details on a future investor round for this innovative, sustainable, and local restaurant are expected soon.

The Oscine Dinner Experience series features dates running from May until October, with each event being held at Hover Farms Orchard House in Germantown, New York. Guests will enjoy a pre-dinner foraging experience with Deep Forest Wild Edible to discuss and identify native and invasive edible and medicinal plants and fungi, where they will be able to walk through the terroir of what will be on their plate later in the evening. Guests will then join for a welcome drink where they will create community and connection before entering the dining room. Then, guests will enjoy a 10-course meal with paired beverages prepared by Chef Leiss and his team. Some of the beverages include juices, kombuchas, local wines and ciders, and switchels.

Each of the dinners will be themed, featuring new and unique dishes. Ticket prices include the foraging experience, meal, and gratuity. Reservations are currently being accepted, with tickets available on a limited basis. The entire schedule of themed dinners is as follows:

Spring / First Growth: Saturday, May 20th, 2023 + Sunday, May 21st, 2023

Summer /Terroir: Saturday, June 10th, 2023 + Sunday, June 11th, 2023

Late Summer / Harvest: Saturday, September 9th, 2023 + Sunday, September 10th, 2023

Game & Forest: Saturday, October 14th, 2023 + Sunday, October 15th, 2023

ABOUT FARM2CHEF’S TABLE

Farm2Chef’s Table explores local Hudson Valley farmers, producers, and artisans with an emphasis on supporting the local community and enjoying food. Further details on Farm2Chef’s Table can be found at https://farm2chefstable.com/.

