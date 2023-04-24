New and improved look – MAGISNAT’s Rebranding!

Peachtree Corners, USA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — As announced in the previous weeks, the rebranding process of the product line by MAGISNAT (https://magisnat.com/) is almost complete. Soon, the dietary supplements that were first launched on the market under the name “GARLIVE”—composed by the words “Garda” (the biggest lake in Italy, area of origin of MAGISNAT) and “olive” (the most typical plant of the Mediterranean diet, growing abundantly on the shores of Lake Garda)—are currently undergoing a restyling, which did not affect their composition, but only the logo and graphic materials of the products (https://magisnat-rd.com/third-week-of-april-2023/).

The new name is “Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s”, in honor of MAGISNAT’s founder. Another reason that led to this choice was the will of MAGISNAT’s researchers, coming from Italy and the USA, to widen the scope of our dietary supplements: the natural molecules contained in the ones that are going to be developed and produced will come not only from the olive tree, but also from many other plants, fruits, and vegetables that are typically employed as ingredients in the Mediterranean Diet.

Still, the olive tree is a very important component of the Mediterranean diet, which is why MAGISNAT decided not to lose completely the reference by depicting a small olive branch on top of the new name. Moreover, an extract of the olive tree and fruits is hydroxytyrosol, the main ingredient of the two dietary supplements by MAGISNAT that are already on the market.

These products are going to appear in a new and improved look, thanks to the rebranding. We must also mention that they will be renamed too, as follows:

“Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s Immune System Tablets” (formerly “Garlive Recovery” – https://magisnat.com/dr-matteo-bertellis-immune-system-tablets);

“Dr. Matteo Bertelli’s Immune System Spray” (formerly “Garlive Oral Spray” – https://magisnat.com/dr-matteo-bertellis-immune-system-spray).

We specify again that the changes will only affect their outer appearance, while their formulations will remain exactly the same.

The Amazon store is currently under maintenance, but you can already find the information about the new products on our website, at the links above!

Media Contact

Contact Person: Matteo Bertelli MD, PhD

Organization: MAGISNAT

Address 1: Atlanta Tech Park 107 Technology Parkway Suite 801 PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA 30092

Email: info@magisnat.com

Website: www.magisnat.com