The artist KARL WARRASH would be the first Cameroonian rapper to collaborate with a singer of Polish origin.

Yaoundé, Cameroon, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — Cameroonian rapper Karl Warrash announced on social media that his collaboration with Polish singer Paula Strozewska will be available for streaming on international radios and channels.

In an official post on the Instagram account and Facebook page of his label Warrash Music Group, it was announced that a collaboration with the Polish singer would have been recorded.

For fans of the rapper, the news is a major blessing for him to promote Cameroonian culture through his art internationally. Karl Warrash is the first Cameroonian rapper to officially collaborate with a Polish artist.

The Cameroonian rapper and the Polish singer are certainly not the least talented in the Hip-Hop world in their respective countries, which makes this song as compelling as the idea of the two artists working together. Just like the artist’s fans, we too are looking forward to this release.