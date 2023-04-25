Milkfish Market Size, Dynamics and Competitive Landscape By 2028

Milkfish Market Growth & Trends

The global milkfish market size is estimated to reach USD 1.65 Billion by 2028 and expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028. Factors such as easy availability of the products, growing consumption of fish due to its nutritional content, and increasing smart fishing with innovative equipment are expected to promote the milkfish market in the next few years. Moreover, expansion and developments of distribution channels and increasing investment in research and development activities of aquaculture is going to impact the milkfish market.

Milkfish Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Milkfish market on the basis of Form, Distribution Channel, and Region:

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Frozen and Canned.

Frozen segment contributed around 55% to the global market share in 2021. The frozen segment consists of packed salted milkfish products. The rise in consumer’s demand for frozen milkfish is a major factor to drive the segmental growth. The changing food habits of the citizens and the growing demand for fish proteins to fulfill the daily need of nutritional value are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Canned segment is projected to register a faster CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028. This growth is due to the increased focus of consumers to adopt organic and clean-labeled seafood products. The market growth is due to the increasing demand for ready-to-cook food products. The supportive government guidelines and regulations to accomplish the demand of ready-to-cook milkfish products is refueling the market growth.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

Offline distribution channels contributed a larger market share of more than 75% in 2021. Manufacturers use the retail channels for product sales with the help of advertising and marketing. Offline channels include various retail store type such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores , specialty stores, and department stores, which are contributing to the market revenue. Thus, the channel is expected to continue its dominance in the market. Moreover, this retail channel provides a choice of physical verification of products to the buyers. Thus, contributing more to the market revenue.

Online distribution channel is forecast to expand at a higher CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2028. Consumers prefer using online portals and mobile apps for shopping and are getting popular due to their simplicity and convenience. Products are available at economic rates via online channel compared to offline. End-users prefer authentic shopping portals or mobile apps to purchase therein leading to the growth of online segment.

Milkfish Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The milkfish market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players. Vendors are focusing on the launch the products to reach consumers expectations from the milkfish.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global milkfish market include,

Komira Group

LAND & SEA INTERNATIONAL FOOD SUPPLY

Nireus Aquaculture S.A.

Siam Canadian Group Limited

Stehr Group

Kaysaint International Co. Ltd

Fishnesia Mitra Bersama

Liang Shing Frozen Seafoods Co., LTD.

W Fresh Supply

