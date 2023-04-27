Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Industry Overview

The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. The primary driving factors for market growth are increasing prevalence of congestive heart failure and acute renal failure. The COVID-19 is expected to have a positive impact on market due to increasing prevalence of acute kidney injury. According to a WHO, acute kidney injury, a potentially life-threatening condition in which the kidneys cease working and uremic and fluid toxins build up in the body, is one of the many COVID-19 side effects. As a result, as the COVID-19 outbreak expands, demand for CRRT will continue to climb.

Over the forecast period, technological advancements are expected to be a crucial driver in the growth of the market. For example, in August 2020, Baxter International Inc., a global leader in acute care, announced that Regiocit, the company’s replacement solution containing citrate for extracorporeal circuit regional citrate anticoagulation, has acquired an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Regiocit is exclusively approved for use as a replacement solution in adult patients receiving Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) and who require regional citrate anticoagulation during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the EUA.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global continuous renal replacement therapy market on the basis of product, modality, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into System and Consumables.

The consumables segment dominated the market for continuous renal replacement therapy and held the largest revenue share of 60.6% in 2021. Hemofilters, line sets, fluid/dialysate, and accessories are among the CRRT consumables.

The system segment is expected to witness a moderate CAGR of 7.7%. The CRRT machines are mainly intended to deliver renal therapy. It consists of blood and fluid pumps, user-friendly interface, scales, and integrated safeguards. Significant technological advancements, such as high-volume permeability of CRRT, and integration of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) connectivity, are likely to drive segment growth.

Based on the Modality Insights, the market is segmented into Slow Continuous Ultra-Filtration (SCUF), Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH), Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD) and Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF).

The Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH) segment dominated the market for continuous renal replacement therapy and accounted for revenue share of 31.5% in 2021. Over the projection period, the rising prevalence of fluid overload cases, which are commonly observed in acute kidney injury patients in critical care units, is predicted to move the CVVH segment forward.

The Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% in the market for continuous renal replacement therapy during the forecast period. CVVHDF uses a highly efficient hemodiafilter to remove both fluid and solute, combining hemodialysis and hemofiltration modalities.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

With the increased demand for CRRT products, global manufacturers are speeding up manufacturing while also improving it with cost-effective solutions.

Some prominent players in the global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market include

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

NIPRO Corporation

Toray Medical Co., Ltd

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc & Others

Order a free sample PDF of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter