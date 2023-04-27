Optical Coating Market Top Companies Financial Performance Analysis Report

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Optical Coating Industry Overview

The global optical coating market size is expected to reach USD 37.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to be driven by the growing smart consumer electronics industry across the globe. The rising focus on electricity generation through clean sources is also expected to drive product demand.

Consumer electronic devices include smartphones, tablets, phablets, smartwatches, and smart televisions. Rapid urbanization resulting in changes in consumer lifestyles is expected to create lucrative opportunities for smart consumer electronic devices. This is projected to lead to an increase in the utilization of optical coatings as they have a superior optical display and impact resistance properties.

Optical Coating Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global optical coatings market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Anti-Reflective Coatings, Reflective Coatings, Filter Coatings, Conductive Coatings, Electrochromic Coatings, and Others

The anti-reflective product segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 29.0% in 2021. Anti-reflective coatings are thin-film optical coatings that consist of multiple layers of coatings with different refractive indexes between each layer.

are thin-film optical coatings that consist of multiple layers of coatings with different refractive indexes between each layer. Growing demand for anti-reflective coatings for the construction of photovoltaic solar panels, automotive displays, windows, and GPS navigation systems is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Rising emphasis on the development of alternate energy sources, coupled with huge investments in solar energy generation by countries such as India, the U.S., and China, is likely to propel the growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, increased usage in display windows, solar panels, heaters, LCD fabrication, heads-up display, shielding for radio frequency interference, LED displays, and instrument display windows are anticipated to support market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Solar, Medical, Architecture, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Telecommunication, and Others

The consumer electronics application segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 31.0% in 2021.

Rapidly growing demand for smartphones and rising consumer disposable income are factors anticipated to propel the segment growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of smart televisions and smart consumer devices, including smartwatches and smartphones, are anticipated to positively affect the market over the forecast period.

and smartphones, are anticipated to positively affect the market over the forecast period. Infrared and anti-reflective coatings are widely used in the electronics industry owing to the rising demand for superior optical display and impact resistance properties.

The growing semiconductor industry, coupled with technological advancements, is expected to augment the demand for these optical coatings over the forecast period.

Optical Coating Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Most of the key players operating in the market have integrated their raw material production and distribution operations to maintain product quality and expand regional outreach. This provides companies a competitive advantage in the form of cost benefits, thus increasing their profit margin. Companies focus on research and development activities to develop new products to sustain market competition and changing end-user requirements. Research activities focused on new materials that combine several properties are projected to gain wide acceptance in the industry in the coming years.

Some prominent players in the global Optical Coating market include:

Alluxa, Inc.

Cascade Optical Corporation

Chroma Technology Corp.

Inrad Optics

Optical Coatings Japan

PPG Industries Inc.

Viavi Solutions

Schott AG

Abrisa Technologies

Berliner Glas

