Organic Food and Beverages Market Sales Channel, End-Use Outlook and Regional Demand

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 28, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Organic Food and Beverages Industry Overview

The global organic food and beverages market size is expected to reach USD 564.22 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2030. The various health benefits associated with the intake of organic food & beverages and rising health consciousness amongst consumers have encouraged the growth of the global organic food & beverages market.

The term “organic” refers to the way agricultural products are cultivated, and its regulations vary from country to country. For instance, in the U.S. organic crops must be grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, or genetically modified genes (GMOs). Growing adoption of organic and natural products is linked to their eco-friendly characteristics. These crops are enriched with nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and free of any additives or preservatives that might cause allergic reactions in some people.

Organic Food And Beverages Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic food and beverages market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Organic Food and Organic Beverages

Fruits and vegetables emerged as the leading sector of the market and accounted for a 40% share of the organic food revenue in 2021.

North America and Europe are the largest consumers of organic foods. Nonetheless, the consumption of organic meat, fish & poultry products is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 14.9% by 2030.

Increasing concerns regarding artificial preservatives and additives are anticipated to augment the growth of product demand over the coming years.

The organic beverages market is segmented into non-dairy beverages, coffee & tea, beer & wine, and others including juices and soft drinks.

Coffee & tea sales are likely to observe the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, due to the high consumption of flavored tea and coffee by consumers.

The organic beverages market is poised to grow exponentially as consumers opt for natural drinks over carbonated beverages owing to a wide range of health benefits.

owing to a wide range of health benefits. Non-dairy beverages such as soy, rice, and oat led the beverage segment in 2021. Increasing adoption of vegan culture and its low-fat content is likely to boost the segment’s growth.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online

The offline distribution channel made a larger contribution to the global market of over 64.9% in 2021. These stores have a broad portfolio of branded as well as domestic products.

The convenience provided by this distribution channel and its ability to stock popular brands has been supplementing the growth of this segment.

Increasing number of supermarket & hypermarket chains and altering retail landscape, particularly in developing economies are boosting the sales of organic food and beverages via this channel.

The online distribution channel is projected to register a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2030. Rising internet penetration and target marketing done by companies to reach all customer touch points are likely to fuel the growth of this segment.

The trend of online sales and subscription boxes for organic produce has grown significantly in the last two years, which is expected to have a positive effect on the market growth.

Rapid penetration of online groceries and online food delivery platforms coupled with the surge in adoption of smartphones further triggers the growth of the market.

Organic Food And Beverages Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies such as innovation and new product launches in retail to enhance their portfolio offering in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Organic Food And Beverages market include:

Hain Celestial

Whole Foods Market L.P.

Dole Food Company, Inc

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Danone

United Natural Foods, Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)

THE HERSHEY COMPANY

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Organic Valley

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Nestlé

Eden Foods

SunOpta

