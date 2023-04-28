Small Kitchen Appliances Market Forecast Assessment Report Till 2028

Small Kitchen Appliances Market Growth & Trends

The global small kitchen appliances market size is expected to reach USD 22.15 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth has been accelerated by the increasing demand for anti-overflow waffle makers from household consumers in the Asia Pacific region. The rising awareness among consumers regarding the consumption of healthy fruit juices across the globe is anticipated to boost the juicer segment demand. The increasing necessity of adding on smart features like patented wave action blenders with lower cost is an upcoming market opportunity. However, the growing preference for energy-efficient devices is hindering the market growth.

Small Kitchen Appliances Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global small kitchen appliances market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Waffle irons, Blenders, mixers, food processors, Juicers, Deep fryers, Egg cookers.

Food processors are providing a highly versatile solution for the cutting and grinding of vegetables & fruits. Blenders & mixers are majorly used for whipping & mixing several liquid products. The growing adoption of an advanced food processor with durable stainless-steel construction is escalating the demand for small appliances. The rising demand for Morphy Richards Icon-based food processors in developing countries such as China and India will enhance the segmental growth during the assessment period.

construction is escalating the demand for small appliances. The rising demand for Morphy Richards Icon-based food processors in developing countries such as China and India will enhance the segmental growth during the assessment period. The juicers segment is set to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the projection period in the small kitchen appliances market. This can be credited to the rising demand for the quick-clean juicer technology, with the feature of an easy-to-clean micro-sieve. The growing demand for compact storage of pulp containers along with juice collectors also aids in driving the market growth during the forecast period. Power, performance, operational efficiency, and lower cost of juicers will drive the sales of the segment during the review period.

On the other hand, the egg cookers segment is projected to advance at a significant CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The market is mainly growing due to the rising demand for egg-based dietary foods, coupled with the growing health consciousness across the globe. Moreover, the significant demand for egg cookers in developed nations such as the U.S., the U.K., and others is further projected to contribute to the segmental share during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline segment contributed a share of around 75% of the global market revenue in 2021. The growing demand for small kitchen appliances in the emerging economies will improve the sales of appliances through the interconnecting network of hypermarkets. The growing drift of the consumers toward the supermarket and local appliances stores is projected to refuel the market growth. The retail appliance shops are providing a differentiated portfolio, such as waffle irons, blenders, mixers & food processors, juicers, deep fryers, and egg cookers. The domestic appliances stores are taking supportive measures for the consumers in terms of the aftermarket service with a lower cost, which in turn will propel the market growth.

The online segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast timeline. This growth is owing to the increased focus of small kitchen appliance manufacturers to adopt the online sales methodology. The e-commerceplatform is expected to improve the supply chain of kitchen appliances and the delivery speed of the product. The online segment is addressing consumer queries in an efficient way to raise customer satisfaction levels. The market growth is owing to the rising demand for food processor products through the online sales channel. The consumer-oriented e-commerce services with an efficient delivery solution are a major factor set to boost the market growth.

Small Kitchen Appliances Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Companies are primarily focusing on launching user-friendly food processors with advanced control panels. The key players are aiming to integrate the pulse function for chopping up large pieces of food. However, the maintenance of the micro-toothed blade rotor has its unique challenges and limitations. Multiple companies are looking to procure smooth stainless steel blade rotors in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global small kitchen appliances market include,

Morphy Richards

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Electrolux AB

Haier, lnc.

Breville Group

Krampouz

Nemco Food Equipment

Hamilton Beach

Chefman

Order a free sample PDF of the Small Kitchen Appliances Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.