MageDelight Launches New Version of Advanced Promotions Magento 2 Extension, Delivering Enhanced Features and Functionality

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — MageDelight, a leading provider of Magento 2 Extensions, has announced the release of version 1.1.7 of its Advanced Promotions Magento 2 Extension. The new version is packed with exciting features and compatibility updates that enhance the functionality and usefulness of the extension.

One of the most significant updates in version 1.1.7 is the Hyva Theme Compatibility feature. This feature ensures that the Advance Promotions extension can easily integrate into websites using the Hyva theme. With this compatibility update, merchants can take full advantage of extension capabilities without worrying about compatibility issues.

Another update in the new version is the extension now supports REST API and GraphQL, making it easier for merchants to integrate the extension with their store. Furthermore, there is an addition of a highly requested feature: the ability to apply flat or percentage discounts on slab-based dynamic subtotals. This new feature provides merchants with even greater flexibility when creating promotions and discounts and ensures that they can offer their customers the best possible deals.

The Advanced Promotions extension by MageDelight is a tool that allows merchants to create targeted promotions and discounts that increase customer engagement and loyalty. The extension provides a user-friendly interface to store owners for setting up complex promotion rules based on various parameters such as product attributes, customer groups, purchase history, and more. The extension makes it easy for store owners to create and manage effective promotional campaigns to attract new customers and increase sales.

You can download Advanced Promotions Magento 2 Extension from:

Other features of Advanced Promotions Magento 2 Extension by MageDelight-



Special Promotion Creation

Promotion tracking and reporting

Time-limited promotions

Multiple promotion types

Rules creation using customer and order attributes

MageDelight is committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience. The new version of the Advance Promotions extension is a testament to that commitment. The company believes the new features and updates will greatly enhance the functionality and usefulness of the extension.

About MageDelight:

MageDelight is a leading Magento development company that specializes in developing high-quality Magento extensions and plugins. With a team of skilled developers and designers, MageDelight is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help online businesses to achieve their goals. Their products are known for their reliability, scalability, and performance. MageDelight’s dedication to customer satisfaction and its innovative approach to problem-solving is making them a trusted name in the Magento development industry.