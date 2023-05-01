The EPIC-ADS7-PUC Offers Real-Time Computing in a Compact Chassis for Robotics, Automation, and Healthcare Imaging Solutions

Taipei, Taiwan, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Typically associated with powerful, feature-dense 4” single-board computers, AAEON has announced the reintroduction of system-level solutions to its EPIC product line with the new EPIC-ADS7-PUC.

Powered by the 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processor platform with the capacity to support up to 65W CPUs, the EPIC-ADS7-PUC epitomizes the best characteristics of its SBC counterparts. With a remarkably compact 10.2″ x 6.3″ x 2.1″ (260mm x 160mm x 55mm) chassis hosting multiple high-speed interfaces alongside the ancillary features needed to make the most of its processing capacity, the system is naturally suited to markets such as robotics, IoT, and smart healthcare.

Equipped with up to 8 performance cores and 20 threads with the efficiency of hybrid processor architecture, the EPIC-ADS7-PUC’s 12th Generation Intel® Core™ contains substantial processing power. Further, the addition of 4 Gracemont efficient cores provide the device with a streamlined workload management framework for projects that require a balance of efficiency and strength.

Two DDR5 4800MHz slots offer high-speed system memory and bandwidth speed for up to six USB 3.2 Gen 2, two COM, and four LAN ports, which provide connections for peripheral devices such as cameras and sensors. The EPIC-ADS7-PUC is also home to an impressive display interface comprised of one HDMI 2.1 and two DP 1.4a ports for three simultaneous displays, which AAEON believes will make the system an excellent candidate for deployment in healthcare imaging.

Augmenting the utility of the EPIC-ADS7-PUC’s processing capacity and high-speed interfaces is its support for Intel® Time Coordinated Computing (Intel® TCC). Dramatically reducing data transmission latency, this CPU-based feature ensures the reliable execution of time-sensitive mission-critical operations such as those required in robotics applications.

With a lower height point than other system ranges, the EPIC-ADS7-PUC is easily integrated into existing projects, while its compact form factor and plethora of interfaces compatible with real-time computing also make it the perfect solution for new projects requiring discreet deployment.

The EPIC-ADS7-PUC is now in mass production, with pricing available dependent on SKU. For more information about the EPIC-ADS7-PUC, please visit our product page or contact an AAEON representative directly.

