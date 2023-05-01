Best Early Orthodontic Treatment Near New York

New York, NY, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Early orthodontic treatment, also known as interceptive orthodontic treatment, is a form of orthodontic treatment that is performed on children who are still growing and have their baby teeth. It is typically recommended for children between the ages of 7 and 11 before all their permanent teeth come in.

Early orthodontic treatment aims to correct problems with the alignment of the teeth and jaws while they are still developing, in order to prevent more serious problems from developing later on. These problems can include crowding, spacing, bite problems, and jaw growth.

Early orthodontic treatment can involve a range of appliances, such as braces, retainers, expanders, and headgear. The specific treatment plan will depend on the individual needs of each child.

There are several benefits to early orthodontic treatment. By correcting problems early on, children can avoid more extensive and invasive treatment later in life. Early treatment can also improve the appearance of the teeth and face, boost self-esteem, and improve oral hygiene.

However, not all children will need early orthodontic treatment. It is important to consult with an orthodontist to determine if your child could benefit from this type of treatment.

In conclusion, early orthodontic treatment is a proactive approach to improving the alignment of a child’s teeth and jaws. By correcting problems early on, children can avoid more extensive treatment later in life and enjoy the benefits of a healthy, beautiful smile.