New York’s Larsen Engineers Collaborates with Sustainable Renewable Energy Inc on Digester-based Renewable Energy

Rochester, NY, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Sustainable Renewable Energy Inc (SRE), a renewable energy build-own and operated entity based in Pennsylvania, is a developer of large-scale lignocellulosic biomass to RNG Projects in North America. It has a broad portfolio of over 17 projects in the pipeline offering Agricultural waste to value. It is currently in negotiations to raise over $350 million in equity financing to develop these projects in North America.

Larsen Engineers (LARSEN), a multi-disciplinary engineering firm in Rochester, New York, has served the needs of municipalities, federal and state government agencies, and private companies since 1955. Today, they announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate and develop digester-based renewable energy systems.

Digesters generate renewable energy fuels from organic agricultural biomass and animal farm wastes in the US. The President of Larsen Engineers shall join the Board of Directors of SRE, and Larsen shall be the exclusive Owners Engineers on all projects executed by SRE. All transactions between the two organizations shall be considered intra-company transactions.

“The current energy crisis has deeply undermined the reliance on fossil fuels as a reliable source of energy,” said Sanjay C. Parab, CEO of Sustainable Renewable Energy, and outlined, “Significant investments in renewable energy are desperately needed to stabilize this energy crisis. Our collaboration with Larsen will help unlock significant investment in this sector and build on our commitment to advancing renewable energy as an alternative to fossil fuels. This MOU helps advance our pipeline of projects in North America with a reliable and proven partner to execute our project development pipeline.”

The MOU seeks to achieve economies of scale by combining two major initiatives: Develop renewable energy projects using Lignocellulosic biomass from agricultural waste to high ammonia waste streams from poultry processing operations. It provides effective options to industries that regulations have weighed down due to the inability to effectively process the waste generated by their functions.

About Larsen Engineers

Larsen Engineers has over 60 years of experience in the engineering and energy conversion sector. The company serves municipalities and local governments and specializes in sustainable civil and environmental engineering solutions, planning, and energy conservation services. It has previously worked on transportation, anaerobic digestors, climate-smart communities, solar energy, and municipal infrastructures. For more information, refer to the links below.

