Abilene, TX – Emergency Dentistry: Urgent Care for Dental Issues

Abilene, TX, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Dental emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere, and can be a frightening experience for those who experience them. In such cases, it’s important to know that there is help available. Emergency Dentistry provides immediate care for dental issues that require urgent attention.

Whether it’s a toothache, broken or chipped tooth, knocked-out tooth, abscess, or any other dental emergency, Emergency Dentistry is equipped to handle it all. Our team of experienced and highly skilled dental professionals is available round the clock to provide quick and effective treatment.

At Emergency Dentistry, we understand the importance of addressing dental emergencies as soon as possible. Delaying treatment can cause the condition to worsen, leading to more pain and discomfort. That’s why we prioritize emergency cases and ensure that patients receive the care they need as quickly as possible.

We are also taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our patients in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Our team strictly adheres to all safety protocols and guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all.

Emergency Dentistry is committed to providing the highest quality emergency dental care to patients in Abilene, TX and surrounding areas. Our mission is to help patients alleviate their pain and discomfort, and get them back to their daily lives as quickly as possible.

If you are experiencing a dental emergency, don’t hesitate to contact us. We are available 24/7 to provide the care you need.

Contact:

Sam Spence D.D.S.

Address: 3390 S 27th St, Abilene, TX 79605, United States

Phone: +1 325-750-2406

https://www.samspencedds.com/