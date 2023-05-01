UBREAKIFIX NOW OPEN ON MONDAYS FOR PHONE REPAIR

Wake Forest, North Carolina, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Ubreakifix, a leading phone repair store in Wake Forest, is excited to announce that it is now open on Mondays starting for computer, phone, and tablet repair services and builds. This change will go into effect May1st 2023 and the team has prizes and a giveaway planned to help celebrate. This expansion of services will enable more customers to get their phone repaired and to take advantage of Ubreakifix’s exceptional customer service. Additionally, we are also offering a Groupon deal for Mondays only.

In addition to its regular phone repair services, Ubreakifix is also expanding its services to include business IT support and automation services with our partner MS3IT Solutions (ms3it.com). With this new offering, businesses of all sizes can benefit from our expertise in remote support, automating business processes, increasing efficiency, and improving productivity.

“We’re thrilled to now offer computer/phone/tablet/ repair services on Mondays, making it more convenient for our customers to get their phones fixed,” said The Lassiters, the owners of Ubreakifix. “We understand how important it is to stay connected, especially in today’s fast-paced business environment. That’s why we’re committed to providing fast, reliable, and affordable computer/phone/tablet repair services.”

With over 10 years of experience in the phone repair industry, Ubreakifix has built a reputation for excellence in customer service and technical expertise. Its highly skilled technicians use only the highest quality parts and tools to ensure that all repairs are done right the first time.

“We’re also excited to expand our services to include desktop support and business automation,” added The Lassiters about their partnership with MS3IT Solutions’. “Our team of experts can help businesses streamline their processes, save time, and increase profitability.”

Customers can now visit Ubreakifix on Mondays for all their phone repair needs. The store is located at 1009 Stadium Dr Ste 108, Wake Forest, NC, US 27587, and is open from 10am-6pm ET M-Sat. For more information, visit wefixwakeforest.com or call 919-263-3500.