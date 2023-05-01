New Book “Do You Speak Patient?” Offers Actionable Communication Tips for Healthcare Professionals

CUPERTINO, CA, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Healthcare communication is a critical component of patient care. To help healthcare professionals communicate effectively with their patients, Doc Philip Brown has released a new book titled, Do You Speak Patient?: An Actionable Journal for Credible Medical Professionals.

The book, published by THiNKaha, Inc., provides practical advice and tips for healthcare professionals to improve their communication skills with patients. It covers topics such as active listening, empathy, cultural sensitivity, and breaking bad news.

“I’m thrilled to be publishing ‘Do You Speak, Patient?’ by Doc Philip Brown. This book offers valuable insights and practical advice for healthcare professionals who want to communicate more effectively with their patients,” said Mitchell Levy, Credibility Expert and CEO of THiNKaha. “I believe that this book has the power to improve patient outcomes and transform the healthcare industry.”

To coincide with the book’s release, an Amazon campaign is scheduled for May 4. The book is available in hardcover, paperback and Kindle formats.

In addition, Doc Philip Brown and Mitchell Levy will be hosting an online live event on different social media platforms, on May 4 at 1:30PM PST, to discuss the book and answer questions from the audience. Healthcare professionals and anyone interested in improving their communication skills are encouraged to attend.

Here are the links to the live event:

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gv3gUgwfr7Q

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7056624743394787328

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/5956088274461029

“I believe that effective communication is essential for providing quality patient care,” said Doc Philip Brown. “This book is a must-read for any healthcare professional who wants to improve their communication skills and build stronger relationships with their patients.”

“Do You Speak Patient?” is now available on Amazon. For more information about the book please visit:https://mybook.to/DoYouSpeakPatient

