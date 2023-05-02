HDTV Supply and Thor Broadcast Partner to Deliver Cutting-Edge Broadcast Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of high-quality video equipment and accessories, has announced a partnership with Thor Broadcast, a renowned manufacturer of professional broadcast equipment. This collaboration marks a new era of innovation and excellence in the broadcasting industry as the two companies combine their expertise and resources to offer the best possible solutions to their customers.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Thor Broadcast brings together experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a shared passion for providing exceptional customer service and top-quality products, the two companies are excited to work together to meet the needs of broadcasters around the world.

“Thor Broadcast has long been recognized as a pioneer in the broadcast industry, and we are excited to partner with them to bring our customers the best possible solutions,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “We believe that our combined expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction will result in a range of products that exceed expectations and set new standards for performance and value.”

The partnership will focus on developing new products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of broadcasters and content creators. This will include a wide range of professional-grade equipment, including broadcast encoders, decoders, modulators, and transcoders. These products will be designed to provide the highest level of quality and reliability, making them ideal for use in demanding broadcast environments.

“We are excited to work with HDTV Supply to develop new products and solutions that meet the needs of broadcasters around the world,” said a Spokesperson for Thor Broadcast. “Our combined expertise and resources will allow us to deliver innovative products that provide exceptional value and performance, helping our customers to achieve their goals and stay ahead of the competition.”

With the partnership between HDTV Supply and Thor Broadcast, customers can expect to see a range of new products and solutions that are designed to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. From broadcasters to content creators, everyone in the industry stands to benefit from this exciting collaboration.

