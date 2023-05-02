RakhiNationwide.com Launches Hassle-Free Delivery of Rakhi Thalis to India

Mumbai, India, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — RakhiNationwide.com, a leading online gifting website, has launched a new hassle-free delivery service for Rakhi Thalis to India. With Rakhi just around the corner, this service will help people all over the world send Rakhi Thalis to their loved ones in India without any worries.

Rakhi is a significant Indian festival that celebrates the bond between siblings. Sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi on their brothers’ wrists as a symbol of love and protection, while brothers promise to protect and cherish their sisters. Along with Rakhi, sisters also prepare a Rakhi Thali that consists of various items such as sweets, Roli, and Chawal.

RakhiNationwide.com offers a wide range of Rakhi Thalis that customers can choose from. Customers can also customize their Rakhi Thalis by adding their favorite sweets and other items. The website guarantees the quality of the products and ensures that they are delivered on time to the recipient’s doorstep.

“We understand the importance of Rakhi and the emotions attached to it.” We have launched this service to help people send Rakhi Thalis to their loved ones in India without any hassle,” said a spokesperson for RakhiNationwide.com.

The website also offers a variety of other gifting options, such as Rakhi gifts for brothers and sisters, Rakhi with chocolates, Rakhi with dry fruits, and more. Customers can choose from a wide range of products and get them delivered to their loved ones in India with ease.

RakhiNationwide.com guarantees safe and secure transactions, and customers can pay through various modes such as credit card, debit card, net banking, and more. With the launch of this new service, RakhiNationwide.com aims to make Rakhi celebrations even more special and memorable for people all over the world.