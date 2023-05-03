Computer Aided Engineering Market Demand and Competitive Analysis by Leading Manufacturers 2030

Computer Aided Engineering Market Growth & Trends

The global computer aided engineering market size is expected to reach USD 23.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid growth of the wearable industry is likely to increase the use of CAE software in the electronics industry. The major players in the market are in search of new sources of revenue as the smartphone market is in the maturity stage. As a result, the demand for wearable technology has increased the demand during the forecast period.

Computer Aided Engineering Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global CAE market based on component, deployment model, end-use, and region:

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Software and Services.

The software segment accounted the major market share in 2022 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The segment growth can be attributed to benefits such as data safety, reliability, and uninterrupted testing. The software optimizes the engineering tasks and are majorly used to examine the robustness and performance of the components and assemblies.

The service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing awareness of virtually enabled processes used for product development among companies and governments. Services such as design and consulting, implementation, and maintenance are gaining popularity among various enterprises.

Based on the Deployment Model Insights, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud based.

In 2022, the on-premise segment held a market share exceeding 60% in the global market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 9.0% from 2023 to 2030. The software industry is a fast-paced industry and timely development and introduction of products to the market are vital to a firm’s success. Companies are obtaining new software technologies through mergers & acquisitions. Based on deployment models, the industry is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Cloud computing offers easy access to data, vast space for data storage, and security. Moreover, cloud-based CAE, offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), renders application-specific solutions to the CAE users. Hence, the cloud-based deployment model is expected to portray a high growth rate during the projected period.

Cloud-based deployment enables faster distribution, minimal maintenance, reduction in cost, and increase in scalability. Although the on-premise software implementation increased the software deployment cost along with up-gradation costs, the on-premise software installation held a significant share in the market in 2022. This high share of on-premise segment can be attributed to its early adoption. Additionally, deployment of software at the client's site is considered a more convenient option by several companies where the data confidentiality issues persist. For similar reasons, the on-premise segment is expected to hold the majority share during the forecast period.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Defense & aerospace, Electronics, Medical devices, Industrial equipment, Others.

In 2022, the automotive end-use industry held the largest market share of 27.06% in the global market and is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030. In the automotive segment, the CAE software is used to analyze the feasibility of heat dissipation techniques such as cooling, ventilation, and aerodynamics.

The defense and aerospace end-use is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of CAE software. The growing government spending in the defense & aerospace segment, for modernizing anti-terror equipment and mitigating security lapses, is anticipated to increase the growth of the segment. Further, the growing concerns about security & surveillance, in public places, are likely to influence the segment demand.

Additionally, advanced technologies such as Color Noise Reduction (CNR) for truer colors, Backside Illumination (BSI) for high sensitivity, and High Dynamic Range (HDR) for smooth and crisp video, are anticipated to provide opportunities for electronics segment growth. The medical imaging market is gaining traction in the market owing to its efficiency in diagnosing complex medical conditions. The rising prevalence of critical and chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases & cancer, and increasing awareness of early diagnosis are the key factors driving the demand for imaging systems in healthcare facilities.

Computer Aided Engineering Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The industry players are constantly investing in R&D to develop differentiated products and stay ahead of the competition. Companies are obtaining new software technologies through mergers & acquisitions. They are aiming to create a strong customer base by investing in sales and marketing.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global computer aided engineering market include,

ANSYS, Inc.

Altair Engineering

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Dassault Systemes

ESI Group

Exa Corporation

Mentor Graphics Corporation (A subsidiary of Siemens AG)

MSC Software Corporation (A subsidiary of Hexagon AB)

Siemens AG

