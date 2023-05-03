Tendon Repair Market Analysis by Demand, Trends & Key Players 2030

Tendon Repair Market Growth & Trends

The global tendon repair market size is expected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Due to the aging population, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and an increasing number of tendon-related injuries in sports and other events. Tendon injuries are prevalent during sports and physical training.

Tendon Repair Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global tendon repair market report based on product type, application, and region.

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Implants, Suture anchor devices, Grafts, Scaffolds, Screws, Tendons repair matrix, and Others.

Based on the product, suture anchor devices had the largest revenue share of 40.4% in 2021. This segment is divided into implants, suture anchor devices, grafts, scaffolds, screws, tendons repair matrix, and others. Sutures are available in absorbable and non-absorbable materials. Suture anchor devices are popular in arthroscopy treatments due to their superior strength and ability to be knotless or knotted depending on the injury. Suture anchors are often used in rotator cuff arthroscopy, an open surgical technique.

treatments due to their superior strength and ability to be knotless or knotted depending on the injury. Suture anchors are often used in rotator cuff arthroscopy, an open surgical technique. Biodegradable suture anchors were created to address the problems associated with all-metal sutures. Unlike biodegradable suture anchors, biostable anchors are not immediately absorbed. Biocomposite suture anchors are also employed since they are non-resorbable and low degradation rate. All-soft suture anchors were created to eliminate the invasiveness factor and to reduce difficulties associated with more traditional suture anchors.

In addition, the scaffolds segment is expected to the row highest rate at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period, due to the limitations of existing technologies and the difficulties that come with each of them when used for a prolonged period, the use of alternative therapies for tendon restoration has grown in popularity. Tissue engineering for tendon regeneration has been a hot topic in tendon repair recently.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Rotator cuff repair, Archilles tendinosis repair, Cruciate ligament repairs, Biceps tenodesis, Others.

Based on the application, rotator cuff tears accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.7% in 2021. Rotator cuff tears can occur because of a sudden fall on an outstretched arm, repetitive activities over time, or degenerative tears because of age. This repair frequently necessitates surgical intervention.

Biceps tenodesis is expected to grow at the highest rate at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. It can be performed via arthroscopy or open surgery, and it is effective in 70% of patients.

The biceps tendon is pulled through the incision and released from the labrum before being reattached to the humerus bone using thread anchors and screw systems. Suture anchors are comprised of biocompatible synthetic fibers that are biostable. Screws can be manufactured entirely of metal, commonly titanium, or of physiologically stable chemicals in combination with metal. As a result, the repair is completed faster and lasts longer.

Tendon Repair Regional Outlook

Market Share Insights

October 2021: Arthrex spent USD 100 million in Anderson County to expand its activities, including a production unit, electronic beam, and X-Ray sterilizing facilities.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Extension, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions are among the parameters used to evaluate major deals and strategic partners between companies in the orthopedic industry and the tendon repair market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global tendon repair market include,

Stryker

Arthrex, Inc.

Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Integra LifeSciences

Smith+Nephew

TendoMed

BioPro, Inc

Aevumed

Alafair Biosciences

Amniotics AB

Amniox Medical, Inc

MIMEDX

