North America Durable Medical Equipment Market Growth, Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2030

North America Durable Medical Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The North America durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 114.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. The market for durable medical equipment (DME) is mainly driven by the rise in chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes. Factors such as the technological advancements and the remote patient monitoring services along with a strong reimbursement scenario are likely to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

North America Durable Medical Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America durable medical equipment market based on product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Personal Mobility Devices, Bathroom Safety Devices And Medical Furniture and Monitoring And Therapeutic Devices.

The monitoring and therapeutic devices held the largest market share of 89.4% in 2021 due to the increasing demand for health monitoring devices such as wristwatches or fitness bands. Increasing patient preference for at-home medical treatment or remote medical services over an in-patient setting is contributing to the segment growth. The other product segments include bathroom safety devices, personal mobility devices, and medical furniture.

, and medical furniture. The bathroom safety devices and medical furniture segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 6.8% during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population, chronic illness, and the requirement for the medical furniture such as medical beds, transport chairs, etc. are likely to create more need & demand for mobility products over the forecast period as these factors generally reduce the ability to move and perform physical tasks to maintain independent functioning.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare, Other End-user.

The end-use segment consists of hospitals, nursing homes, home healthcare, and other end-users. Hospitals led the end-use segment with 34.2% in 2021 on account of the rising number of patient admission due to the increasing chronic diseases and healthcare needs. There is a rise in the hospital's financing and services capabilities to provide better care to the patients.

, and other end-users. Hospitals led the end-use segment with 34.2% in 2021 on account of the rising number of patient admission due to the increasing chronic diseases and healthcare needs. There is a rise in the hospital’s financing and services capabilities to provide better care to the patients. Nursing homes are considered to provide the most extensive care that can be offered in a non-hospital setting. Nursing homes also provide custodial care, which includes skilled care like providing food, dressing, etc. Factors, such as the increasing number of these establishments across the region are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

Home healthcare is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 6.4% over the forecast period due to the cost-saving approach for the patient to get remote healthcare services and the rising demand for remote equipment for homecare use.

North America Durable Medical Equipment Regional Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Market Share Insights

August 2020: Sunrise Medical completed the acquisition of Leckey and Firefly which is likely to extend the company’s existing pediatric mobility portfolio.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America durable medical equipment market include,

Invacare Corp.

Sunrise Medical

Arjo

Medline Industries, Inc.

GF Healthcare Products, Inc.

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

NOVA Medical Products

Kaye Products, Inc.

