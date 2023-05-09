First Annual Bong & Pong Championship Raises more than $12,000 to Help Support Sexual Assault Victims

Haverhill, MA, 2023-May-09 — /EPR Network/ — The First Annual Bong & Pong Championship, hosted on May 1 by Stem Haverhill at the Haverhill Renaissance Golf Club, proved a smashing success, attracting 32 teams and more than 300 participants, and raising more than $12,000 for the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts to help support sexual assault victims.

Stem Haverhill owner Caroline Pineau applauded all of the participants and sponsors and said the event proved, once again, that cannabis entrepreneurs have added an exciting and innovative approach to fundraising and social equity in Massachusetts since legal sales began in 2018.

“I can’t express enough admiration for everyone who supported and attended this great event, not just because of the money we raised for a truly great cause, but for demonstrating once again how committed the cannabis business community is to supporting important local organizations and giving back to society,” Pineau said.

Bando Alternative Group, a home delivery and transportation business and a social equity applicant, won the Ping Pong competition, with Treeworks, a product manufacturer based in Hatfield, coming in at runner-up.

“We want to thank Stem Haverhill and the sponsors for this great event and for hosting such an incredible and fun tournament. Bando is so appreciative to have been afforded the opportunity to compete with other Massachusetts cannabis companies in this first-ever event,” Bando said in a statement.

Eunice Ziegler, Director of Advancement for YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts, said: “Earlier this year, the Stem Haverhill team contacted us about hosting a ping pong tournament to benefit our work around sexual assault awareness and support services. The creativity floored us; on Monday, everything came to life, and there were over 300 attendees, and it was even more impactful than we imagined. The YWCA cannot thank Caroline Pineau and the Stem team enough for supporting our advocacy. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Stem and identifying more ways to reach members of our community that need our support.”

In addition to the Ping Pong competition the event featured an interactive glassblowing demonstration by Witch Dr Glass Blowing Studio of Salem along with awards for best team costumes and best individual costume. Participants also created a community art painting, with a quote by American author Maya Angelou, which will eventually hang at the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts.

Event co-sponsors included Witch Dr, Coast Cannabis Co., Caroline’s Cannabis, Anthologie, Levia Elevated Experiences, Lazy River Products, Pioneer Valley Cannabis Co., Treeworks Massachusetts, Rhythm, Local Roots, The Healing Rose, Happy Valley, Haze Cannabis Co., Traderoots, Stacks, Mass Alternative Care, Cannaprovisions, The Fresh Connection, 6 Bricks, The Shirt Factory, Natures Heritage Cannabis, Soulstar, Bando Alternative Group, Parabola Center, Dogwalkers, Paper Crane Cannabis, Bud’s Goods & Provisions, Zéb Boutique, Patriots Helping Vets, Seagrass, The Botanist, Fernway, Blossom Flower, Setronics, Rolling Releaf, The Heritage Club, Garden Remedies Cannabis, Citrin Cooperman, High Thirst, The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, and media partners Sensi, The Young Jurks, The Canna Mom Show, Mass Alternative Care, Traderoots and the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association.