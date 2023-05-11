Happy Dentistry Launches Patient-Focused Dental Office Serving Melbourne Families

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Looking for a new dentist in Melbourne? With services available for the entire family and patients of all ages, Happy Dentistry is quickly becoming the favorite dental office in the area. The new dental practice is located at Level 3/179-181 Swanston St. in Melbourne. The old dental office of Dr. M.K. Choy Dental Clinic, which used to occupy the space, is permanently closed, and Happy Dentistry is a completely new business. They are excited to launch the practice and help patients achieve beautiful, healthy smiles.

When it comes to caring for smiles, patients will enjoy the new dental office’s approach to patient care. The focus on pain-free dentistry and making patients feel comfortable is a top priority for Dr. Jenny Liu and her team. They have implemented the latest technologies, and their office focuses on creating an atmosphere that is upbeat and calming.

“We understand that visiting the dentist, at any age, can be daunting, so we strive to create a welcoming and comfortable environment where our patients can feel at ease,” said Dr. Jenny Liu. “We believe in open communication and working together with our patients to achieve optimal dental health.” Communication is something the dental office excels at. They are also a multilingual office with an English and Chinese-speaking dentist in Melbourne.

Now accepting new patients, Happy Dentistry is thrilled to add new patients to its dental family. Whether patients are new to the area, are here to study internationally, or need a dentist for whatever reason, they can count on Happy Dentistry and Dr. Jenny Liu to deliver the best patient care and services.

Choosing a new dentist can feel like a difficult task for any individual or family. Every patient is unique, and that is why the new dental office has an extensive range of solutions for maintaining, restoring, and improving smiles. Their range of services includes dental implants, children’s dentistry, emergency dental, TMJ, root canals, orthodontics, and more. An overview of most of their services is available on their website at https://happy-dentistry.com.au/.

Whether a patient is interested in cosmetic dentistry services like clear aligners or needs extensive restoration work with root canal therapy, Happy Dentistry is devoted to patient-first care. For those that have dental anxiety, ask the office about sleep dentistry options. With the addition of nitrous oxide or happy gas, they offer solutions that can alleviate discomfort or concern, allowing patients to get the services they need without worry.

For questions or to schedule an appointment with Happy Dentistry, please call (03) 9663 3401.