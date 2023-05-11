Pune, Maharashtra, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — In 2022, BizKonnect announced achieving a significant milestone of launching Account Maps for Zoho CRM on Zoho Marketplace.

As an emerging Sales Intelligence company, BizKonnect were able to serve businesses in closing some of the exemplary global deals with actionable account maps. And, ever since it got integrated with Zoho CRM, generating dynamic and customized account maps has become a lot easier for businesses. It enables them to achieve their go-to-market goals seamlessly while boosting quality lead metrics and conversion rates of the organization.

BizKonnect account maps integration with Zoho CRM empowers businesses to leverage organized and insightful data about their target accounts cost-effectively & effortlessly. Not just that, it also enhances BizKonnect’s solution-delivering capabilities by providing:

Information about prospect accounts directly from Zoho CRM

100% quality-guaranteed data about the target accounts

New-age actionable sales intelligence at scale

BizKonnect’s knowledge graph of more than 20 million global companies

As a result, it enables businesses to make better decisions while approaching the target accounts and closing the deals faster. With Zoho CRM integration, BizKonnect enables businesses to make their prospecting effective and eventually, successful by allowing them to:

Connect with the prospect’s decision-makers directly

Leverage updated & verified insights about target profiles

Map connection among different business units of the prospects

Get a detailed perspective on the initial “lead source” in Zoho CRM

Apart from all the benefits of the integration, the most important advantage is that businesses don’t need to pay again and again for using Zoho CRM to generate BizKonnect’s account maps. They just need to pay one fee for a whole year of actionable account maps which are updated monthly. With BizKonnect’s account maps integration with Zoho CRM, we are achieving a new set of milestones by scaling our offerings to par.

to explore more with BizKonnect.