Top Trends 2023 – Hospitality Technology

Contactless Technology: With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, contactless technology is likely to continue to be in high demand in the hospitality industry. This includes contactless payment methods, keyless entry systems, and voice-activated controls. Personalized Guest Experience: Technology is increasingly being used to provide guests with a personalized experience. In 2023, we may see more hotels and resorts using AI-powered chatbots to answer guest questions and recommend personalized services and experiences. Augmented Reality: AR technology can enhance the guest experience by providing virtual tours, interactive displays, and immersive experiences. In 2023, we may see more hotels and resorts using AR to provide guests with a unique and engaging experience. Sustainability: Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the hospitality industry. In 2023, we may see more hotels and resorts using technology to reduce their carbon footprint, such as smart energy management systems, water-saving technologies, and waste reduction systems. Virtual and Hybrid Events: With the growth of virtual and hybrid events, hotels and event venues may need to invest in technology that enables them to provide high-quality streaming and virtual meeting capabilities to clients and guests. AI and Robotics: In 2023, we may see more hotels and resorts using AI and robotics to automate processes and provide guests with a seamless experience. This could include robotic assistants, smart room controls, and AI-powered concierge services. Cloud-based Management: Cloud-based management systems can streamline hotel operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. In 2023, more hotels and resorts may adopt cloud-based solutions for operations, including property management systems and customer relationship management systems.

These are just a few potential Hospitality Technology trends that could impact the hospitality industry in 2023. As technology continues to evolve and improve, it’s likely that we’ll see even more exciting developments in the years to come.