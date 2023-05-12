TiE Bangalore & KDEM lead delegation of 10 startups from Karnataka to TiECON 2023 SFO, USA

BANGALORE, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — TiE Bangalore in partnership with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) is leading a delegation of 10+ technology startups to one of the largest entrepreneur festivals TiECon Silicon Valley 2023 in the US. This is an important initiative to create a platform for our state start-ups to accelerate their growth, and drive the digital Karnataka economy and business between the two countries. In addition to this, the focus will be on partnerships and access to USA markets.

TiE50 is TiE Silicon Valley’s premier annual awards program, contested by thousands of early to mid-stage startups worldwide. This year, 6 startups from TiE Bangalore membership have made it into the TiE50 awards program: 1Bridge, Mikro Grafeio, Astrome, Clootrack, iTriangle & gnani.ai. The event, which takes place from May 3 to May 5 2023, is a premier annual conference of TiE Silicon Valley that brings together investors and startups from around the world.

Now in the fourteenth year, the prestigious TiE50 awards recognize the top technology and technology-enabled startups. Participating technology startups benefit from significant exposure to venture capitalists, angels, and entrepreneurs; in-person product showcasing, and business partnering/networking.

Madan Padaki, President TiE Bangalore expressed excitement about leading this delegation to Silicon Valley. “We are showcasing the power of our startups to investors and audiences in the Valley,” said Padaki. “It’s also terrific that 6 out of the top 50 global startups are from TiE Bangalore membership, and we look forward to a terrific engagement here.”

With a specially designated booth in the exhibition area, TiE Bangalore startups will showcase their products and innovations to investors in the Valley. TiE Bangalore startups will also be participating in pitch-sessions, maintain sessions, and investor connect sessions.

Since the inception of the TiE50 program, about 85% of the winners and top startups have been funded with over a billion dollars. Many of these companies got acquired or went IPO. At least 29 of the exits were over $100 Million, e.g., FireEye (IPO), Mulesoft (IPO), Pearl Therapeutics (acquired by Astra Zeneca), and Velocloud (acquired by VMware).

Partial List of start-ups from Karnataka who participated in (this event)

Zeliot Connected Services Pvt Ltd InfoTrack Telematics Astrome Technologies Pvt Ltd iTriangle Infotech Pvt Ltd InsightsNow.cloud Ka-naada Neobridge Logrythmic Elfonze Mikro Grafeio

