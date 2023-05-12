CMR Institute Named a Finalist for the 2023 LTEN Excellence Awards

ROANOKE, VA, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — CMR Institute, the go-to provider of healthcare educational solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device companies, has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2023 LTEN Excellence Awards. The nomination category is for Industry Partnership, recognizing CMR Institute’s collaboration with one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

CMR partnered with its client to create programs to train the client’s commercial teams across multiple roles and levels to go to market, transitioning to value-focused engagement and a new hiring model. CMR worked with multiple key stakeholders to identify the challenges, needs, and intended outcomes for learners, which also included industry-naïve reps. CMR created learning journeys for each role and level to fill the training gaps and support the client’s goal for adaptive learning.

Besides learning content, the solution also included designing and developing a custom content delivery portal with SSO capabilities and creating comprehensive coaching and cohort learning guides.

Michelle O’Connor, CEO and President of CMR Institute said, “We’re so thrilled to be nominated for the 2023 LTEN Excellence Awards. We take great pride in our customer partnerships, and to be recognized for one makes it extra special. LTEN is the nation’s only non-profit organization devoted to strengthening training in the healthcare industry. Knowing that industry training leaders review these annual awards applications through a rigorous process, this recognition means a lot to our team to be a finalist among many compelling submissions.”

LTEN will announce the winners at a special in-person, live-streamed ceremony on June 14 at the 52nd LTEN Annual Conference in Phoenix, Arizona. In its 9th year, each year LTEN Excellence Awards invites applications to recognize excellent work done by life sciences training professionals working in both the primary market (practitioners) and training supplier (providers) companies.

About CMR Institute

CMR Institute is a 501(c)(3) learning organization that provides educational solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device professionals. Established by a collective of doctors in Roanoke, Virginia, we ensure life sciences professionals have the knowledge they need to successfully engage in value-based discussions that enhance healthcare and improve patient care.

CMR has trained many thousands of learners with a comprehensive library of more than 300 microlearning courses. We understand that a real-world education looks different for all learners. That’s why we partner with our clients to develop custom learning pathways that meet their unique needs. Explore our course library: https://www.cmrinstitute.org/library/

About LTEN

The Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (www.L-TEN.org) is the only global 501(c)(3) non-profit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, and offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 3,000 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.