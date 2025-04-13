ISG RECOGNIZES CHETU FOR EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOM AI AND ADVANCED ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS

Sunrise, FL, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — ISG, a leading technology and research firm, has identified Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider, for its advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services. ISG recently featured Chetu in the “Sweet Spot” section of its Provider Lens Advanced Analytics and AI Services report, highlighting Chetu’s key capabilities, including:

Comprehensive AI and analytics expertise

Data integration and modernization

Next-gen AI capabilities and Generative AI integration

“Chetu is honored that ISG has recognized our expertise in advanced analytics and AI services,” said Paul Odom, Director of Enterprise Sales at Chetu. “We are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that help our enterprise clients stay competitive and grow.

“The report explores how AI and analytics are transforming the workplace by optimizing efficiency and flexibility for companies of all sizes,” Odom added. “ISG reports that Chetu is at the forefront of cutting-edge AI/ML solutions that empower businesses with actionable insights.”

ISG also noted that Chetu delivers the following key elements:

Custom AI/ML solutions

Flexible and scalable data modernization services

Natural Language Processing and predictive analytics capabilities

Embedded analytics within existing workflows, enabling AI-driven data decision-making.

Paul Bracht, Vice President of Enterprise Sales, added: “It is gratifying that ISG acknowledges the innovative AI/ML software solutions Chetu provides its clients.”

Click here to download a free copy of ISG’s “Provider Lens report.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-355-6282