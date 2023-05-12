Start Your Day on a Delicious Note with Breakfast Catering in Halifax – Jane’s Next Door

Did you know that, as a business owner, a delicious breakfast can boost employee morale? Mouth-watering breakfast catering in Halifax can enhance team bonding over breakfast meetings. So, if you open your business early in the morning, surprise your employees with breakfast from Jane’s Next Door. Our delectable range of breakfast items, coffee and granola will keep your employees well-fed until lunch.

Halifax NS, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Often, your employees don’t have enough time to prepare a healthy and fulfilling breakfast early in the morning. Lack of enough time makes them skip breakfast and stick to simple coffee till lunch. Skipping meals not only leads to poor health but also makes them irritable. Jane’s Next Door’s breakfast menu includes a minimum order of 6 breakfast boxes. The continental breakfast box includes freshly baked muffins, homemade cinnamon rolls, Jane’s signature granola, yogurt parfait, and fresh seasonal fruits.

According to the spokesperson of Jane’s Next Door, “Customers will find both cold and hot breakfast options in our catering menu. Alongside breakfast, Jane’s is now also offering lunch catering in Halifax with lunch boxes and hot lunch options. And if you want us to cater your event, we havebuffet catering in Halifax for any occasion.”

One of the biggest perks of ordering from Jane’s is that the food here is made from scratch. Homemade foods with fine dining service help you access convenient and nutritious meals. With the ability and prowess of Chef Tahir, Jane’s Next Door is aiming to become the one-stop solution for all buffet catering in Halifax.

Contact Details:

Address: 2053 Gottingen Street, Halifax, B3K 3B2, NS

Phone Number: +1 (902) 431-5697

Email: info@janesonthecommon.com

Website:https://www.janesnextdoor.ca/