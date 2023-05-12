Learn in Detail about Flanges

What are Flanges?

Flanges are mechanical parts that join pipes, valves, pumps, and other pieces of machinery to create a plumbing system. They are frequently employed in a variety of sectors, including the oil and gas, chemical, and power generation industries. The safe and efficient operation of a piping system depends on the proper selection and installation of flanges.

Types of Flanges 

Slipon Flange

Blind Flange

Socketweld Flange

Welding Neck Flanges 

Lap Joint Flanges

Threaded Flanges

 

Applications of Flange

  • Water Treatment Plants
  • Fertilizers Industry
  • Marine & Industrial
  • Oil and Gas Industry
  • Aircraft Industry
  • Hospital Equipment
  • Chemicals Industries

 

Top Quality Carbon Steel Flange Manufacturer in India

Carbon steel flanges connect two pipes together or a pipe to a piece of machinery such as a valve, pump, or tank.

 

