P3iD Technologies and iVALT Announce Integration of iVALT’s Identity Verification Technology into P3iD ScanBot

Silicon Valley, USA, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — P3iD Technologies Inc., a leading provider of secure document capture and workflow automation solutions, and iVALT Inc., a cutting-edge digital identity verification and authentication company for Zero Trust, today announced the integration of iVALT’s technology into P3iD ScanBot.

P3iD ScanBot is a document capture and workflow automation solution that enables businesses to capture, process, and distribute documents across multiple platforms and devices securely. The integration of iVALT’s identity verification technology into P3iD ScanBot will enable businesses to verify the identities of individuals quickly and securely during the document capture process.

“The integration of iVALT’s identity verification technology into P3iD ScanBot will enhance our document capture and workflow automation solutions by providing businesses with an additional layer of security,” said Kevin Neal, CEO of P3iD Technologies Inc. “We are excited to partner with iVALT to deliver solutions that streamline document workflows and enhance security.”

The integration will enable P3iD ScanBot users to verify the identities of individuals during the document capture process, reducing the risk of fraud and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. The integration will also enable businesses to capture and process documents more efficiently, reducing manual intervention and improving accuracy.

“We are excited to integrate our identity verification technology into P3iD ScanBot,” said Baldev Krishan Ph.D., CEO of iVALT. “This integration will provide businesses with a seamless and secure document capture and identity verification solution that meets the highest standards of security, convenience, and compliance.”

For more information on P3iD ScanBot or iVALT please visit https://p3idtech.com/scanbot or https://ivalt.com.

About P3iD Technologies Inc.: P3iD Technologies is a leading provider of secure document capture and workflow automation solutions. Its technology enables businesses to securely capture, process, and distribute documents across multiple platforms and devices. For more information, visit https://www.p3idtech.com.

About iVALT Inc.: iVALT is a cutting-edge digital identity verification and authentication company that provides businesses and individuals with secure and frictionless identity solutions. Its Identitty Validation Platform enables businesses to verify and authenticate identities quickly and efficiently. For more information, visit https://www.ivalt.com.

