Spring Hotel Bequia Offers Exclusive VincyMas Carnival Experience on Bequia Island

Bequia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Spring Hotel Bequia is thrilled to announce its special arrangements for the upcoming VincyMas Carnival in Bequia. As one of the premier luxury beach resorts on the island, Bequia Beach Resort aims to provide an extraordinary experience for guests attending the vibrant and lively carnival festivities. The carnival is going to be taken place from 30th June to 11th July.

The VincyMas Carnival is an annual celebration that showcases the vibrant culture, music, and traditions of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It is a joyous occasion where locals and tourists come together to revel in the spirited atmosphere, colorful costumes, energetic parades, and pulsating soca music. This year, Spring Hotel Bequia is taking the carnival experience to a whole new level by offering exclusive packages and amenities tailored to enhance guests’ enjoyment of the festivities.

Guests staying at Spring Hotel Bequia during VincyMas Carnival will be treated to a range of special arrangements designed to immerse them in the carnival spirit. The resort will provide complimentary transportation to and from the carnival venues, ensuring hassle-free access to the heart of the festivities. Additionally, a dedicated concierge service will be available to assist guests with acquiring carnival costumes, and tickets to events, and providing insider tips on the best places to experience the carnival’s highlights.

To amplify the carnival experience, Spring Hotel Bequia will host a series of pre-carnival events within the resort grounds. Guests can learn the moves and grooves that make VincyMas Carnival truly unique. It will help to amplify the vibe of the carnival.

As a part of the VincyMas Carnival experience, Spring Hotel Bequia will curate themed culinary delights at its renowned restaurants. Guests can indulge in a fusion of Caribbean flavors, savoring traditional VincyMas dishes prepared by the resort’s expert chefs. The resort will also organize lively beach parties featuring live performances by local soca artists, adding a rhythmic soundtrack to the carnival celebrations.

Spring Hotel Bequia’s General Manager, Mr. Jason, expressed his excitement about the special arrangements for VincyMas Carnival, saying, “We are delighted to offer our guests an exceptional experience during the VincyMas Carnival on Bequia Island. Our goal is to ensure that every guest feels the pulsating energy of this incredible celebration. We have meticulously designed our packages and amenities to provide an immersive and unforgettable carnival experience that showcases the best of Bequia’s rich cultural heritage.”

To ensure guests have a comfortable and luxurious stay, Spring Hotel Bequia will provide spacious accommodations, breathtaking ocean views, and access to its world-class facilities including a spa, infinity pools, and private beach access. The resort’s commitment to exceptional service and attention to detail ensures that guests will have a memorable and enjoyable stay throughout their carnival experience.

For more information about Spring Hotel Bequia’s exclusive VincyMas Carnival packages and to make reservations, please visit https://springhotelbequia.com/ or contact the resort directly at chris@springhotelbequia.com or at jason@springhotelbequia.com.

