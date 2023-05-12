Injection Molding Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast report By 2030

Injection Molding Market Growth & Trends

The global injection molding market size is anticipated to reach USD 397.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by the rising demand for injection-molded components from various end-user industries since it offers cost-effective and efficient methods for manufacturing high-volume production of parts and products. The market has witnessed growth especially from the medical industry, with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, as this product can offer accuracy, a high range of operation, repeatability, and cleanliness. Furthermore, packaging manufacturers leverage injection molding with robotics to run faster production rates with cost-effectiveness.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global injection molding market on the basis of material (Plastics, Metals, Others), application (Packaging, Consumables & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Medical, Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.4% in 2021.

A favorable environment for industrial growth, abundant raw materials, low-cost labor coupled with increasing investments in the packaging, medical, and electronics applications are expected to boost the demand for these products over the forecast period. In North America, rising healthcare expenditure and the increasing elderly population are anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the medical sector. The ongoing spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in North America has increased hospitalization, thereby fueling the demand for medical injection molding services. Furthermore, rapid innovation in the packaging and automobile sector is anticipated to boost the market growth.

In Central and South America, the market is likely to witness a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period owing to growing investments in disruptive technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, IoT, and cloud technologies required molded components. These factors coupled with increased private consumption and the growth in the healthcare industry are expected to drive the market in the region.

Europe accounted for a significant share of global revenue in 2021, owing to innovation, growing investment stimulus, and technology promotion in various end-use sectors such as packaging, automobile, and medical. Growing demand for sustainable, recyclable, smart packaging from various end-users is expected to impact the growth positively.

Key Companies

The key players in the global injection molding market include – C&J INDUSTRIES, All-Plastics, Biomerics, HTI Plastics, The Rodon Group, EVCO Plastics, Majors Plastics, Inc, Proto Labs, Inc, Currier Plastics, Inc., Formplast GmbH, H&K MÃ¼ller GmbH & Co. KG, Hehnke GmbH & Co KG, TR PLAST GROUP, D&M Plastics, LLC.

The market is highly competitive with companies focusing on acquisitions to acquire the market share and also increase capacity to meet the growing demand from various end-user industries. Furthermore, the companies have realized the importance of forward integration as several companies are utilizing their cash flows during the pandemic to acquire these product suppliers.

Market Share Insights

February 2022: Beacon Medtech Solutions announced a partnership with Sumitomo Demag to increase its molding press capacity to expedite the manufacturing and delivery of precision plastic and silicone components

Beacon Medtech Solutions announced a partnership with Sumitomo Demag to increase its molding press capacity to expedite the manufacturing and delivery of precision plastic and silicone components August 2021: HTI Plastics installed a new 420-ton injection molding press with an integrated Engel Viper 20 robot to advance its machinery capabilities.

