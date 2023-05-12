U.S. Newspaper Market Raw Material Outlook, Vendor Landscape, Technology Overview and Forecast

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 12, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Newspaper Industry Overview

The U.S. newspaper market is expected to reach USD 10.69 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of -6.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The transition of news from print, television, and radio to digital spaces has caused huge disruptions in the traditional news industry. As per the Pew Research Center Survey, most Americans get news from digital devices.

Digital outlets have several options for reaching customers online, including apps, podcasts, newsletters, etc. Among the digital platforms, the most preferred one is the news app, which consists of around 26% of adults compared to 12% who prefer a google search. For instance, in the U.S. millennials now make up nearly a quarter of all newspaper readership.

U.S. Newspaper Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. newspaper market based on type, revenue generation type, and region.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Digital and Print Media

The digital media segment registered a higher CAGR during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The digital editions of the newspaper are exact reproductions of the actual paper with the same features.

Eventually, they have clear advantages like – they are instantly available and no missed deliveries, much better for the environment like no photo chemicals or no gas consumption for deliveries, type sizes can be enlarged as per requirement.

The print segment held the largest market share of 74.67% in 2021. This segment is witnessing a change in the customer mindset due to changing consumer preferences for digital news.

Based on the Revenue Generation Insights, the market is segmented into Circulation and Advertising

The advertising segment led the market and accounted for a 55.47% share of the market revenue in 2021. Advertising emerged as the largest revenue-generating category within the US newspaper market.

The digital outlets it has grown by almost 70% in two years. There is anticipated growth in the area of advertisement as bandwidth improves and smartphones become cheaper.

Digital advertising accounted for 25.3% of newspaper advertising revenue in 2020, based on the analysis of publicly traded newspaper agencies. Advertisers are more likely to place ads on social media sites than in digital newspapers .

. The circulation segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of -3.5% from 2022 to 2030. In addition to the advertising revenue, many newspapers rely on circulation revenue.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies, such as innovation and new product launches in retail, about natural products to enhance their portfolio offering in the market.

Some prominent players in the U.S. Newspaper market include:

The Wall Street Journal

Tribune Publishing

Gannett Co. Inc.

MediaNews Group. Inc.

News Corporation

New York Times Company

The Washington Post

New York Post

Los Angeles Times

Newsday

