Sales Rain spreads joy and kindness during a visit to Haven for the elderly facility in Rizal

10th May 2023: “As we work to create light for others, we naturally light our way”.

MANILA, Philippines, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Rajeev Agarwal, the CEO of Sales Rain, shared this quote that encapsulated the company’s philosophy and approach to community service. This quote reflects the idea that by serving others and bringing joy and happiness to their lives, we also bring meaning and purpose to our own lives. Agarwal’s words served as a reminder that acts of kindness and compassion have a ripple effect, spreading positivity and goodness far beyond the initial act. The Sales Rain team’s visit to the Haven for the Elderly facility was a shining example of this philosophy in action, as the team’s efforts brought light and happiness to the elderly residents and also illuminated their path.

On 15th April, the Sales Rain team visited the Haven for the Elderly facility in Rizal, spreading joy and happiness among the residents through activities like singing, playing games, dancing, chatting, and giving out goodies. The elderly residents were overjoyed to see the Sales Rain team and were eager to interact with them. The sales team played games with the residents, sang songs together, and even danced to some upbeat tunes. The residents also enjoyed chatting with the team and sharing stories about their lives.

As a token of appreciation, the Sales Rain team brought some goodies for the residents to enjoy, which put a big smile on their faces. It was a heart-warming experience for everyone involved, and the Sales Rain team felt honoured to have positively impacted the lives of the elderly residents.

Giving back to the community is essential to their social responsibility. They are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of others and will continue to organize events like this in the future.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain is a premier office space provider with multiple sites within Metro Manila’s leading business centers and IT parks. Our multiple sites carry premium addresses in Makati, BGC, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Eastwood, and Bridgetowne. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms. Choose our services and get the advantage of expanding your business to reach a new potential.

