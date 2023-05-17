Port St Lucie Flooring Contractor All Star Carpet and Tiles Expands their Product Range to Meet the Growing Demand

Saint Lucie, Florida, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — All Star Carpet and Tiles is a reputable and reliable family-based business offering top-notch home flooring, cabinet making, countertops, window coverings, and much more in Port St Lucie. They are expanding their product range to meet the customer’s growing demand.

All Star Carpet and Tiles has been one of the leading flooring contractors in Port St Lucie since 2012. They provide quality and affordable flooring services and products to customers in Port Saint Lucie, Palm City, Jensen Beach, Fort Pierce, Hutchinson Island, and Vero Beach, Florida. Their commitment to excellence has earned them the reputation as the best home remodeling experts in Port St Lucie. Due to this, the demand for their products has increased in Port St Lucie, and that’s why they are now expanding their product range to meet their customers growing demand.

The new range of products from All Star Carpet and Tiles includes quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops, baseboards, and crown molding on pine wood or compressed wood. Their Quartz countertops are highly durable and resistant to scratches, moisture, and impacts. They have a very hard, non-porous surface that is durable and simple to clean because they are made of ground quartz, one of nature’s hardest materials. They also provide baseboard and crown molding in different styles to match your interiors and give a sophisticated look to your home. Their products are of premium quality, and customers are very satisfied.

All Star Carpet and Tiles has a large selection of kitchen and bathroom countertops, baseboards, and crown molding on pine wood or compressed wood. Apart from this, they have very popular wood tiles, from small to very large sizes. They carry porcelain tiles, ceramic tiles, glass tiles, stones tiles, travertine tiles, marble tiles, and special-size tiles, as well as a large selection of unique colors from orange, red and aquamarine colors. In the Carpet section, they have a large variety of styles and types, including Berber carpet, plush carpet, pattern carpet, carpet tiles design carpet, commercial carpet, and outdoor carpet. They also carry pet-friendly and waterproof carpets. Along with this, they have Cabinets of wood in a large variety of colors.

Being a #1 Flooring contractor in Port St. Lucie, Florida, All Star Carpet and Tiles are known to serve quality products at a great price in Port St. Lucie, and that’s why they are getting a huge response in customer demands, and now, they are also ready to expand their product range from quartz countertops to baseboard and crown molding in large quantity. If you are looking for the best remodeling materials, call (772) 323-0188 or visit their website today. https://allstarcarpetandtiles.com/

Bottom of Form

About the Company:

All Star Carpet and Tiles is a leading flooring store and contractor company with more than 12 years of experience in Florida. Our products include Laminate, Hardwood, Granite, and Cabinet. We install all types of flooring in Port Saint Lucie, Stuart, Palm City, Lakewood Park, Jensen Beach, Fort Pierce, Hutchinson Island, Hobe Sound, and Vero Beach, Florida. We are a team of professionals who quickly install flooring at your home with all the possible outcomes and less damage.

Business Name: All Star Carpet and Tiles of the Treasure Coast Inc.

Contact Person: Juan Perez

Address:8433 S US 1 Port Saint Lucie, Florida, USA.

Zip code/ PIN code – 34952

Phone Number:772-323-0188

E-Mail:ALLSTARCARPETANDTILES1@YAHOO.COM