Church of Scientology Announces Cleanup for World Environment Day 2023

Nashville, TN, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Church of Scientology, in partnership with the Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, will observe World Environment Day with an event and community cleanup.

According to NobodyTrashesTennessee.com, “There are currently more than 88 million pieces of litter on Tennessee state roadways and it costs TDOT more than $23 million to clean it up every year. How do we know? Because we counted, via a pioneering ‘Visible Litter Study.’”

“This is exactly what we have to combat,” says Julie Brinker with the Church of Scientology. She is working with the community and has partnered with the Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee to create a community cleanup for World Environment Day. World Environment Day was established by the United Nations to encourage worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment.

The cleanup is scheduled for Saturday morning, June 3rd starting at 10am. “Our goal is to start with a cleanup for World Environment Day and have it grow to a regular gathering of the community to clean up our neighborhoods,” says Brinker.

The Way to Happiness Association, which is sponsoring the event, was created to promote the book The Way to Happiness, written by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. The book’s 21 precepts are based on the principle that one’s survival depends on the survival of others. “Your own survival can be threatened by the bad actions of others around you,” he wrote. “You are important to other people. You are listened to. You can influence others.”

One way in which one’s own actions and influence can make a significant impact is closely related to the purpose of World Environment Day. In the precept “Safeguard and Improve the Environment,” Mr. Hubbard wrote: “The idea that one has a share in the planet and that one can and should help care for it may seem very large and, to some, quite beyond reality. But today what happens on the other side of the world, even so far away, can effect what happens in your own home…. There are many things one can do to help take care of the planet. They begin with the idea that one should. They progress with suggesting to others they should. Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it. It is, after all, what we’re standing on.”

World Environment Day was set aside by the UN as “the ‘people’s day’ for doing something positive for the environment, galvanizing individual actions into a collective power that generates an exponential positive impact on the planet.”

For more information, visit twthtn.org.