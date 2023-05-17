Punjabi Grill: The Popular Authentic Indian Restaurant in Bali

Bali, Indonesia, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Looking to satisfy your Indian food cravings with some authentic dishes? We have good news for you! The leading Punjabi food restaurant, Punjabi Grill, is thrilled to make public its continuing commitment to serving its patrons a distinctive and traditional eating experience. Punjabi Grill, an authentic Indian restaurant in Bali, offers an extensive selection of exquisite Indian meals adeptly prepared by their team of proficient chefs. The restaurant has a dynamic atmosphere that is suitable for any event, whether it is an individual supper or an exciting group celebration.

Eating at Punjabi Grill is an experience, an adventure that you would want to participate in. Every meal at Punjabi Grill is a gastronomic journey that transports diners to India’s aromas and flavours. The restaurant provides broad dishes that appeal to all kinds of palates. From tandoori chicken to their dal makhani, from vegetable pulao to their indo-chinese combination, each meal will make your taste buds come alive. Each meal is prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and is done to perfection, promising that every bite is flavorful.

Words from the owner

We are aware of the love we are getting from our patrons, and needless to say that we are thrilled to be one of the finest Indian restaurants in Bali. It is our pleasure that we get to serve our guests and they trust us for their Punjabi meal. We take great pride in our authentic and flavorful dishes,” Punjabi Grill’s owner remarked. “Our chefs are ardent about delivering the highest standard of Indian cuisine to our patrons, and we are dedicated to offering outstanding customer service to guarantee that every visit to our restaurant is unforgettable.

Punjabi Grill’s emphasis on originality shines through not just in its cuisine but also in its ambience. With colourful décor, gentle lighting, and traditional tunes playing in the background, the restaurant’s pleasant and welcoming environment is designed to transport guests to the bustling streets of India. The restaurant’s outside seating section is excellent for basking in the magnificent Bali weather while indulging in delectable Indian food.

Punjabi Grill, in addition to its outstanding dining experience, also provides catering services for parties and private occasions. The expert chefs at the restaurant are able to prepare dishes for any event, from private gatherings to substantial corporate events. Punjabi Grill’s catering offerings are ideal for anyone looking to add authenticity and spice to their event. However, one thing you should keep in mind is that their catering services are currently limited to only a few occasions per year to focus on their restaurant.

Punjabi Grill is located in multiple locations in Indonesia, and you can visit it at Jl. Sugriwa – Ubud, Bali – Indonesia, Jl. Pantai Kuta No.14, Kuta Kabupaten Badung, Jl. Boulevard – Kelapa Gading, Jakarta – Indonesia.

You can reserve your seats by calling +6281139600786, +623614754962 or by visiting their website at www.punjabigrillbali.com

