The Web Series of Today –From USA, United Kingdom, Canada & United Kingdom: see them at New Media Film Festival®

These 9 Web Series nominees are programmed among 28 classic and technology categories vying for $45,000 in awards.June 7 online and June 8 Los Angeles, 2023 . Online, attendees can participate from anywhere worldwide while connecting via video & text chat with industry leaders from the entertainment & tech sectors. On June 8th the in-person event will include a VIP soiree, International Art Exhibit, Q&As, a red carpet, screenings and opportunities to meet Nominees, Judges, Speakers, Creators, Film Fans, Techies, and more.

Kombucha Cure https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/kombucha-cure/

Director Dr. Cecilia Choi, USA

Premier, World

CAST: Tamara Braun, Denise Boutte, Robert Craighead, Jennifer Bassey, Angie Kim, Jermel Nakia

CREW: Michael Snell, Jasper Cole, Jack Rosenberg, Yorke G. Fryer, Lance Paul, Jaysen Bernard

Dr. Mara Cohen is sent by her boss Gabriela at Doctors Own Health Insurance to find out what is going on with the rising costs. After meeting the patients, residents, and doctors in an eccentric quirky town, her life finds new purpose.

The World Seen By Children https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/lady-adas-secret-society/

Director Marion Poissonneau, Switzerland ` remier,L.A.

Crew Diane Agatha, Eric Bouduban

When one discovers the archival images where children express their vision of the world, half a century ago, one can only wonder what the children of today have to say. This is how “The world seen by children” was born: to bring together the archives of a 1970 documentary with images shot today.

Strings Attached https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/strings-attached/

Directors – Andy Wolf, Marie Forster, Jessica Hutchinson, Autumn T. Dang, Inger Berit Groterud, Johann-Christof Laubisch, and Prarthana Joshi, United Kingdom

Premiere, L.A.

CAST: Loveday Smith, Melodie Wakivuamina, Oliver TrautweinJack Armstrong, Julia Kemp, Sebastian Menges, Sveinung , Augestad, Elin Gunnarsdotter Sandvik, Bene-Bienvenu Baneck, Grethe Anine Gjos, Ronn Kurtz, Kelly Monisse, Dan Haberfield, Crystal Qin, Courtney Lin, Ken Chen, Michelle Wen Lee, Sharayu Mahale, Ria Patel, Mark AdamsCREW: Lee-Ann Woon, Ria Patel, Lucinda Bruce

Ananthology series set within a fictional online dating site. The series tells the stories of people looking for love and trying to connect during these disconnected times.

Live Large in Small Places with Q https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/live-large-in-small-spaces-with-q-ep-50/

Director –Marq, USA

Premiere, World

CAST& CREW: Angela Ramos, Manuel Daddy

MarQ had to downsize his life and living space to a 120 sq. ft. micro-tiny home

Sam, Dev and Ange https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/sam-dev-and-ange/

Director – Saffron Cassaday, Canada

Premiere, World

CAST: Al Mukadam, Joan Gregson, Yatharth BhattCREW: Macaulee Cassaday, Brenda Rusnak

Stressed and desperate for relief between his work and caregiving roles, Dev serendipitously finds a support system for Sam and Ange; each other.

Mystics Today- Embark on a spiritual journey with Mystics Today. Tami Simon uncovers the stories of today’s most revered wisdom teachers.

Sleep With Me https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/sleep-with-me/

Director – Charles Grenier, Canada

CAST: Sophie Cadieux, Ted Pluviose, Emma Lafrenière

CREW: Mireille Mayrand-Fiset, Marie-Hélène Laurin, Eva-Rose Mercier, Monic Lamoureux, Patricia Blais

As the first anniversary of her child’s death approaches, Laurence begins to experience strange phenomena in the family home. She is convinced that her dead little girl is trying to communicate with her

How We Die https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/how-we-die/

DirectorAisha Jamal, Canada

Premier, U.S.

Cast: PeterCrew: Tania Natscheff

Most of us want to die at home. Where do you die when you don’t have a home or support for end-of-life care?

RugbyTown https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/rugbytown/

Created byPatrick Guthrie, USA

Premier, L.A.

CAST Taneli Tupou, Gelen Robinson, David Still, Chase Stehling, Helen RK Wright, David Still III, Elston “Ricky” HaleyCREW Henk Van Niekerk, City of Glendale Colorado, Patrick Guthrie, J Pinder, Theodore Caleb Haas, Joshua Kyle, Elston Haley III, Kramer Sanguinetti, Zac Greenberg, Peder Morgenthaller, Matthew Peabody, Marlon Savinelli, Steven Capstick, Lonnie Schwindt, Dan Johnson, Bradley Dunn

Having failed to reach their dreams of starring in the NFL, the players in RugbyTown tell their own stories of crossing over to become professional athletes in a new sport as they help the USA win the Rugby World Cup.

Lady Ada’s Secret Society https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/lady-adas-secret-society/

DirectorSamantha Wan, Canada

CAST: Ella Jonas Farlinger, Glenna Walters, Claire Qute, Maia Jae BastidasCREW: Shannon Fewster, Joshua Demers, Kristal Clear

Four girls’ rebel against their hyper-traditional boarding school by pranking it using technology they invented, hacked or “borrowed” while staying only one step ahead of their Headmistress

