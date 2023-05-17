WeCutFoam Now Offering New Service – Fabrication of Custom Specialty Gaskets

Sunnyvale, CA USA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — WeCutFoam, providing foam cutting, machining and prototyping services nationally, is expending its services to include fabrication of custom specialty gaskets and seals to virtually any design, configuration and size, using different types of materials offered to a wide variety of industries.

WeCutFoam is a subsidiary company of Foamlinx LLC, a designer and manufacturer of CNC foam cutting machines since 2001. The company fabricates logos, letters, signs, packaging inserts, exhibits, and prototypes. Using its CNC machinery, including a laser cutter or a knife blade cutter, the company now produces gaskets and seals to the customers’ specifications, with or without adhesives and all the way to high volume production runs.

|The gaskets, meant to seal surfaces that fails to perfectly meet and to prevent leakage while under compression, can be made using different types of materials. WeCutFoam uses materials such as Neoprene, Rubber, Polyurethane, Cork, EDPM and Silicone based on the design of the gaskets and its complexity.

These gasket products are used in endless types of industries, such as aerospace, automotive, marine, gas & energy, electrical, petrochemical, food production, pharmaceutical and many more. They offer resistance to chemicals, UV, radiation and extreme temperatures. They also offer waterproofing, dustproofing, vibration isolation and structural reliability.

WeCutFoam is one of the leading fabricators of foam products in the Bay Area, serving the entire U.S. for over twenty years. The company creates prototypes, composites, molds, custom props, sculptures, art work, signs, logos, dimensional letters, displays, exhibits and much more. WeCutFoam is also known for its artistic department, providing carving, sanding, coating and painting services to create full-rounded projects. To learn more about the company, please visit www.wecutfoam.com call (408) 454-6163 or email at sales@wecutfoam.com