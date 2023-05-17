Reasons Why Every Mother Ought to Know Baby First Aid

SYDENY, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Parents, especially mothers, would do everything for their children. It’s the ultimate measure of parenthood. And being a mom, the worst thing that could happen is witnessing your child in a life-threatening incident. Then comes the inevitable question: Do you need to learn baby first aid training as a parent and a mother? Why do we need knowledge of infant CPR? Is it essential?

A common misunderstanding about CPR is that it can only be used on people with cardiac arrest. Some parents may think their child’s chances of having cardiac arrest are low, making them believe that learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) isn’t necessary. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) should be done if a person stops breathing or their heart stops working properly.

This can happen after drowning, a seizure, a bad fall, if someone is still choking, or after any other event in which a person loses awareness or stops breathing. Children are more likely to drown or choke than adults. Parents should be ready to perform CPR in case they need to.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report, the following are the most prevalent emergencies for newborns and toddlers.

Choking

Breathing problems, such as asthma and croup

Scalds and burns

Bruises and cuts

Convulsions of febrile origin

Unconsciousness or lack of breathing

Looking through the list, it is clear that knowing how to perform CPR on an infant can be lifesaving in emergencies like this.

Delving into more facts, did you know that according to recent studies, infants and young children (aged 1-4) have the highest accidental drowning death rates? Shocking, right?

Accidental drowning killed 111 children aged 0–14 in 2015–2017, an average of 37 per year (0.8 per 100,000 children).

58.6% of unintentional drowning deaths were boys (65 vs. 46 females); these are data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

Infants and young children (1–4) had the highest unintentional drowning fatality rates (0.9 and 1.8 per 100,000 children, respectively).

Rates were 0.5 for 5–9-year-olds and 0.3 for 10–14-year-olds.

Another one to examine is incidents of choking.

Did you know that 26 per cent of children are hospitalised due to choking and suffocation? This percentage accounts for 0-4 years old children.

It is a common phenomenon for young children to explore their surroundings orally by placing objects in their mouths. However, they may not possess the cognitive ability to comprehend the potential hazards associated with particular items.

Even objects smaller than a 20-cent coin have the potential to cause airway obstruction in infants or children, which could be a potential choking hazard within domestic settings.

Remember, CPR training for infants and young children differs significantly from that for adults. Chest compression and automated external defibrillator (AED) insertion techniques vary for children and infants. Performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for an adult does not guarantee success when applied to a kid or infant.

This is why we highly recommend that to be fully equipped with the right lifesaving skills, which come in handy in child incident emergencies, it is best that you enrol yourself in baby first aid training as soon as possible.

The safety of our family members should be our utmost priority, and there’s no better way to do that than being baby first aid certified!

CPR First Aid offers this kind of training to parents, especially mothers and child carers.

Incidentally, we also offer a unique program to mothers; we created this Bring Your Baby in First Aid training program. You can now bring your little bundle of joy, your baby, as you attend your first-aid training! No need to stress about finding a babysitter or missing out on learning helpful, lifesaving first-aid skills;

We can guarantee that after finishing the course, you’ll have the knowledge and confidence to help a child in need if you see them in an emergency.

