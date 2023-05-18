Lucintel Forecasts Semiconductor Robot Market to Reach $1.20 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the semiconductor robot market is projected to reach an estimated $1.20 billion by 2028 from $0.82 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing application of semiconductor robot in various end use industries, such as automobiles, consumer electronics, and medical device owing to its durability, speed, reliability, and flexibility.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in semiconductor robot market by payload (3-100 kg, 100-300 kg, 300-1500 kg, and above 1500), application (PCB, wafer transfer, diode, capacitors, transformer, sensor, and silicon diode rectifier), end use industry (automotive, medical, electronics, and aerospace & defense), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Printed circuit board (PCB) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the semiconductor robot market is segmented into PCB, wafer transfer, diode, capacitors, transformer, sensor, and silicon diode rectifier. Lucintel forecasts that the printed circuit board (PCB) market is expected to remain the largest segment because it helps in effective placement and handling, and ensure smoother workflow and improved quality control.

“Within the semiconductor robot market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing production of vehicles is influencing the demand for semiconductor-based robots.

“North America will dominate the semiconductor robot market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to the rapid adoption of consumer electronics among the population and supportive semiconductor manufacturing investments in the region.

Major players of semiconductor robot market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Samsung Electrical, Intel, SK Hynix, Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Micron are among the major semiconductor robot providers.

