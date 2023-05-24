Lucintel Forecasts Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the thin film semiconductor deposition market is projected to reach an estimated $15.3 billion by 2028 from $8.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the significant use of thin film semiconductors in solar panels, increasing trend of miniaturization of circuits, and growing customer preference for microelectronics and flexible electronics.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in thin film semiconductor deposition market by product type (chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), and atomic layer deposition (ALD)), application (integrated circuits (ICs), optoelectronics, solar cells, display devices, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the thin film semiconductor deposition market is segmented into chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), and atomic layer deposition (ALD). Lucintel forecasts that the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the growing usage of CVD in electronic devices and microelectronic components owing to its easier procedure for depositing thick films more quickly.

“Within the thin film semiconductor deposition market, the integrated circuits (ICs) segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the integrated circuits (ICs) segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of thin film semiconductors in IC based miniaturized electronic devices.

“Asia pacific will dominate the thin film semiconductor deposition market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the existing electronic equipment market leaders, increasing production and consumption of solar panels, and supportive subsidy reduction initiatives for photovoltaic power generation in China.

Major players of thin film semiconductor deposition market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Oerlikon Balzers, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, and CVD Equipment are among the major thin film semiconductor deposition providers.

