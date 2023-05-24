3D Animation Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Deployment, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 24 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

3D Animation Industry Overview

The global 3D animation market size was valued at USD 18.39 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030. There has been a rise in the adaptation of visual effects technology in movies and films. The viewers want realistic-looking images and films and want to experience new technologies that provide them with realistic images. Besides movies, there is also a rapid rise in demand for 3D mobile applications and games. Viewers’ experience in gaming has led to this rise in demand for 3D technology. The advancement of 3D stereoscopic gaming with the help of 3D animation technology is a driving force of this industry as well.

Emerging 4D and 5D technologies have become a driving force, due to which 3D animation technology is gaining value and recognition in all fields. Another constraint that cannot be ignored is the increase in the usage of 3D mapping tech for navigation and geospatial analysis. A vast market opportunity lies in medical procedures. Printing technology represents an excellent opportunity to help pharmaceutical companies develop precise medicines, allowing faster production of medical plants, and changing the way doctors and surgeons design procedures. The only threat that has to follow would be the threat of piracy.

The flexible and fast motion trend using all three-dimensional space within the frame has resurfaced and is ready for sports lessons. While the Olympics were held in Japan, many manga styles also have come with powerful movements and clever changes to 3D animation. The 2D vector graphic is popular too, varying between short and straightforward characters, adding color – but with a lot of expression either in the way the character moves towards their characters or other characters or facial expressions.

As the world moves forward with the idea of the future, more and more people are clinging to the VR concept and the ability to interact with the feeling of the 3D world, which is very different in their daily lives. The reality as it will become one of the top video animation trends in 2021. A recent rise in demand of consumers for films to look more realistic and appealing has made the public embrace technology in the form of 3D Animation, and even though it is hard to create a movie like that, demand for better animation and technology has constantly been driving it to higher potential market growth in the last decade. The animation makes films look more realistic and authentic, even though it is all computer-generated.

3D Animation Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D animation market based on technique, component, deployment, end-use, and region:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

3D Modeling

Motion Graphics

3D Rendering

Visual Effects

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

On-premise

On-demand

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Media & Entertainment

Architecture & Construction

Education & Academics

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Defence

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

March 2022: A deep technology startup Kinetix, partnered with the pioneer of 3D Animation, Adobe, making 3D Animation Aided by Artificial Intelligence (AI) easily accessible to creators.

November 2020: The acquisition of software company Spacemaker, a provider of cloud-based AI software, by Autodesk, Inc. has allowed the company to accelerate the process of designing, planning, and developing infrastructure and town planning.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global 3D Animation Industry include

Autodesk, Inc.

Corel Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

Side Effects Software Inc.

Maxon Computer

