Breath Analyzers Market Top Players are Tanita and Shenzhen Ztsense Hi-Tech Co., Ltd

Breath Analyzers Industry Overview

The global breath analyzers market size was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2022 to 2030. Strict implementation of road safety laws across the world, product advancements, initiatives by key companies, and demand for efficient as well as accurate medical detection devices are propelling the market growth.

Early diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) plays a key role in the success rate of their treatment. Breath analyzers offer a quick primary diagnosis based on exhaled air contents. Growing applications in private use such as measurement of carbon monoxide (CO) in smoking cessation activities are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of innovative devices designed to reduce these problems is expected to drive the market growth positively.

Breath analyzing devices are widely used for breath alcohol detection by law enforcement agencies to improve road traffic safety. Growing awareness levels and legal requirements in workplaces to keep the environment drug- and alcohol-free has resultantly increased product demand from offices, workplaces, and schools.

The constantly escalating demand in the recent past is anticipated to drive the market in the near future. However, conflicts over the accuracy of different types of analyzers, high susceptibility to external factors like temperature, BMI of the subject, and certain prescription drugs can hinder the growth of the market.

Breath Analyzers Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breath analyzers market based on application, technology, and region:

Breath Analyzers Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Sensor

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

Others

Breath Analyzers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Drug Abuse Detection

Alcohol Detection

Medical Applications

Breath Analyzers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

February 2022: FoodMarble Digestive Health Ltd. launched the AIRE 2 – a personal digestive breath tester.

November 2021: Imec and diagnostics developed a standard chip-based Breathalyzer Test for COVID-19. This enabled the company to develop and commercialize a breath testing-based COVID-19 test, as opposed to traditional COVID-19 testing based on saliva, blood, or a sample from the nose/throat cavity.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Breath Analyzers Industry include

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Quest Products, Inc.

Intoximeters

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp.

AK GlobalTech Corp.

Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

Tanita

Lion Laboratories

Shenzhen Ztsense Hi-Tech Co., Ltd

