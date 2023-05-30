Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size worth $2.92 Billion By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 30 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Urinary Drainage Bags Industry Overview

The global urinary drainage bags market size was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.79% from 2022 to 2030. A rapid rise in the geriatric population is one of the key factors responsible for the increasing demand for urinary drainage bags as they are prone to urinary infections. Aging leads to certain changes in the lower urinary system. It includes reduced bladder capacity & feeling of fullness, decreased pelvic floor muscle resistance, reduced rate of detrusor muscle contraction, and elevated residual urine volume. Moreover, the geriatric population also faces bladder control issues, such as leakage or Urinary Incontinence (UI) or retention, and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

Urinary incontinence is a common problem among persons aged 60 years and above, according to the WHO. According to the same source, the geriatric population across the globe is anticipated to increase from 7.0% in 2000 to 16.0% t in 2050. Furthermore, according to a study published in the BMC Geriatrics journal, the prevalence of incontinence among elderly women in Egypt (2020) is expected to be around 80%. The increasing prevalence of end-stage renal diseases due to the rising cases of hypertension and diabetes will also drive the market. According to the report published by the WHO in 2021, around 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension. Diabetes is the primary cause of advanced renal failure, followed by hypertension.

Many patients have adopted online counseling for their health-related concerns. Many market players are launching platforms to provide online counseling and guidance to patients who cannot visit healthcare facilities for treatment. For instance, in India, Friends, the adult diaper brand from Nobel Hygiene launched a new campaign asking everyone to identify the symptoms as they spent more time at home during the lockdown period. This campaign highlights the issue of UI that is faced by the elderly in their families and offers telematic assistance to continue taking care of patients suffering from UI.

Such factors are expected to positively impact the product demand during the forecast period. Growing healthcare expenditure is a major concern and private players and governments are constantly striving to curb these costs. With a rise in the baby boomer population and the constant increase in the prevalence of diseases, healthcare expenditure is expected to increase during the forecast period. The growth of home healthcare as a cost-effective alternative to hospital stays is also expected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for home healthcare among the aging population is also increasing to avoid visiting healthcare facilities.

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global urinary drainage bags market based on product, usage, capacity, end-use, and region:

Urinary Drainage Bags Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Large

Leg

Urinary Drainage Bags Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Reusable

Disposable

Urinary Drainage Bags Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

0-500 ml

500-1000 ml

1000-2000 ml

Urinary Drainage Bags End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Urinary Drainage Bags Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

July 2021: Amsino Medical Group opened a new manufacturing facility in Aurora, which will help the company expand its customer base.

February 2017: Cook Medical launched two new sets of percutaneous urinary drainage bags. Each new set includes accessories and catheters for specific procedures.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Urinary Drainage Bags market include

ConvaTec, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Teleflex, Inc.

Coloplast

BD

McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc.

Amsino International, Inc.

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Manfred Sauer GmbH

