Super-resolution Microscopes Market Technology Outlook and Business Environment Analysis Report by 2030

Super-resolution Microscopes Industry Overview

The global super-resolution microscopes market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.04% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing applications in the life science industry, technological advancements, and the growing focus on nanotechnology are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Super-resolution microscopes overcome the limitation of confocal as well as fluorescence microscopy as they provide increased X-Y resolution beyond 200 – 250 nm.

Super-resolution microscopy is expected to give new insights into ongoing research in medical science and nanotechnology by offering resolutions up to 10-20 nm. These advanced microscopes are used by researchers in medical procedures and diagnoses. For instance, micro-endoscopy is used with the help of multiphoton or other advanced imaging techniques for the long-term application of these tools in novel medical treatment.

Super-resolution microscopes allow the visualization of the cellular sample with a resolution similar to that of an optical fluorescence microscope and diffraction-limited resolution. It is possible to uniquely visualize the desired molecular species in three dimensions, cellular environment, and the live cells.The use of super-resolution microscopy in biological sciences is growing. Currently, nanoimaging and non-diffraction-limited optical methods are altering our understanding of biological phenomena. Advanced super-resolution microscopes allow for molecular analysis. The most recent application of microscopes is a cellular examination at the nanoscale level. STED, the most recent super-resolution microscopy technology, is more compatible with living biological samples, making it valuable in life sciences. SIM has 3D imaging as well as live-cell imaging.

The super-resolution microscopes are procured by research labs, national and international institutes, research centers, government-funded labs, and academic labs. The usage of these microscopes is high among the national and international institutes where research on high-risk pathogen is conducted. These microscopes are also purchased by public institutions funded by the government. The demand for super-resolution microscopes is high due to their unique feature of providing ultra-low resolution and other scientific benefits that are not provided by other microscopes.

Super-resolution Microscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global super-resolution microscopes market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Super-resolution Microscopes Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) Microscopy

Structured-Illumination Microscopy (SIM)

Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy (STORM)

Fluorescence Photoactivated Localization Microscopy (FPALM)

Photoactivated Localization Microscopy (PALM)

Super-resolution Microscopes Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Nanotechnology

Life Science

Material Science

Semi-conductor

Other Applications

Super-resolution Microscopes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

July 2021: Hitachi High-Tech Corporation introduced the simple-to-use AFM 100 and AFM100 plus Atomic Force Microscopes.

October 2020: Bruker Corporation released Vutara VXL, its super-resolution microscope, which is a biological workstation for research on proteins, DNA, RNA, and other biomolecules for nanoscale imaging.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Super-resolution Microscopes market include

ZEISS

Applied Precision (GE Healthcare)

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)

Bruker Corporation

Hitachi High Technologies

