Super-resolution Microscopes Market Technology Outlook and Business Environment Analysis Report by 2030

Posted on 2023-05-30 by in Healthcare, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 30 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Super-resolution Microscopes Industry Overview

The global super-resolution microscopes market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.04% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing applications in the life science industry, technological advancements, and the growing focus on nanotechnology are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Super-resolution microscopes overcome the limitation of confocal as well as fluorescence microscopy as they provide increased X-Y resolution beyond 200 – 250 nm.

U.S. super-resolution microscopes market size, by technology, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Super-resolution microscopy is expected to give new insights into ongoing research in medical science and nanotechnology by offering resolutions up to 10-20 nm. These advanced microscopes are used by researchers in medical procedures and diagnoses. For instance, micro-endoscopy is used with the help of multiphoton or other advanced imaging techniques for the long-term application of these tools in novel medical treatment.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market

Super-resolution microscopes allow the visualization of the cellular sample with a resolution similar to that of an optical fluorescence microscope and diffraction-limited resolution. It is possible to uniquely visualize the desired molecular species in three dimensions, cellular environment, and the live cells.The use of super-resolution microscopy in biological sciences is growing. Currently, nanoimaging and non-diffraction-limited optical methods are altering our understanding of biological phenomena. Advanced super-resolution microscopes allow for molecular analysis. The most recent application of microscopes is a cellular examination at the nanoscale level. STED, the most recent super-resolution microscopy technology, is more compatible with living biological samples, making it valuable in life sciences. SIM has 3D imaging as well as live-cell imaging.

The super-resolution microscopes are procured by research labs, national and international institutes, research centers, government-funded labs, and academic labs. The usage of these microscopes is high among the national and international institutes where research on high-risk pathogen is conducted. These microscopes are also purchased by public institutions funded by the government. The demand for super-resolution microscopes is high due to their unique feature of providing ultra-low resolution and other scientific benefits that are not provided by other microscopes.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Related Reports

Microscope Market The global microscope market size was valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.98% from 2023 to 2030.

Ophthalmic Microscopes MarketThe global ophthalmic microscopes market was estimated at USD 546.3 million in 2022, anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Super-resolution Microscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global super-resolution microscopes market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Super-resolution Microscopes Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

  • Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) Microscopy
  • Structured-Illumination Microscopy (SIM)
  • Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy (STORM)
  • Fluorescence Photoactivated Localization Microscopy (FPALM)
  • Photoactivated Localization Microscopy (PALM)

Super-resolution Microscopes Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

  • Nanotechnology
  • Life Science
  • Material Science
  • Semi-conductor
  • Other Applications

Super-resolution Microscopes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

July 2021: Hitachi High-Tech Corporation introduced the simple-to-use AFM 100 and AFM100 plus Atomic Force Microscopes.

October 2020: Bruker Corporation released Vutara VXL, its super-resolution microscope, which is a biological workstation for research on proteins, DNA, RNA, and other biomolecules for nanoscale imaging.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Super-resolution Microscopes market include

  • ZEISS
  • Applied Precision (GE Healthcare)
  • Nikon Corporation
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Hitachi High Technologies

Order a free sample PDF of the Super-resolution Microscopes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution